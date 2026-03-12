PowerHive, Vikram Solar's energy storage subsidiary, has launched the VION lithium battery range for homes, e-rickshaws, and distributed energy projects, marking the company's entry into electric mobility and residential backup storage.From ESS News PowerHive, the battery and energy storage arm of Vikram Solar, has launched its VION lithium battery product range, marking the company's entry into distributed battery storage for electric mobility and residential energy backup. The company said its VION battery solutions are designed to deliver reliable, high performance for everyday power needs. ...

