Panasonic Connect TOUGHBOOK: NEW TOUGHBOOK 56 REIMAGINES RUGGED MOBILITY & USABILITY FOR FIELD WORKERS

Panasonic's ErgoGrip technology vastly increases ergonomic performance for field workers, with the AI-enabled TOUGHBOOK 56 setting new standards in connectivity and performance.

Bracknell, UK. 12th March 2026 - The TOUGHBOOK 56 represents the biggest single step forward in compact, rugged, and ergonomic mobility from Panasonic. Available from May 2026, and the follow-up to the successful TOUGHBOOK 55, the new model is Panasonic's first rugged laptop to embrace its "Engineered for Motion" philosophy, prioritising enhanced ergonomics for remote workers in the defence, field services, utilities, and automotive sectors.

Unrivalled Usability and Flexibility

Panasonic has clearly prioritised convenience and efficiency for remote field workers, as demonstrated by how easy it is to carry the TOUGHBOOK 56 from one job to another. The wider, retractable ErgoGrip Handle features a textured resin that reduces fatigue, and ensues a secure, slip-resistant hold during prolonged carrying periods.

The redesigned, latch-free ErgoGrip Edge design enables fast one-handed operation for improved on-the-move usability - even with gloves. The TOUGHBOOK 56 is protected against screen-related failures when transporting and opening the device, especially in demanding environments, thanks to its retractable ErgoGrip Hinge mechanism.

Pioneering End-to-End Rugged Connectivity

In a world-first for the rugged mobility sector, the TOUGHBOOK 56 allows remote workers to utilise up to three wired LAN connections simultaneously - offering superfast connection speeds of 1Gb, 2.5Gb, and 10Gb1. When using all three LAN connections, the user can select the most efficient connection available for any given application, increasing efficiency.

Using a 10Gb LAN module, users can transfer an 80Gb file in only 95 seconds2. In a defence environment, this enables users to download data from three devices at the same time, whilst rapidly dispatching configuration profiles and updates that enhance mission workflows. In telecom organisations, workers can undertake fast fibre testing and network updates; and quickly transfer field data such as IoT sensor outputs. In the automotive industry, R&D teams can run diagnostics over separate network channels, reducing downtime and keeping workflows moving without interruption.

The TOUGHBOOK 56 combines Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and includes optional integrated 4G and 5G private network support3.

"The TOUGHBOOK 56 has been engineered for teams that need to work quickly in any environment. It's the product of many marginal gains multiplying to deliver a substantial leap forward in rugged mobility - it's Panasonic's most ergonomic and environmentally conscious laptop to-date," comments Dirk Weigelt, Senior Product and Solutions Manager at Panasonic TOUGHBOOK. "Combining market-leading performance, edge AI processing, and unrivalled connectivity, the TOUGHBOOK 56 redefines the art of the possible for future-proof, compact, and rugged laptops."

Increased On-Screen Efficiency

Maintaining the same form factor as the TOUGHBOOK 55, the TOUGHBOOK 56's 14-inch screen now utilises a 16:10 aspect ratio, compared to the 55's 16:9 design. This ensures that mobile workers can better visualise on-screen, AI-powered visuals that contain plentiful data - especially when using multiple applications at the same time.

The TOUGHBOOK 56 is also available as a 10-finger capacitive touchscreen model. This features an enhanced version of Panasonic's Auto Mode, that now automatically detects if the user is using fingers, gloves, pens (or both fingers and pens at the same time) to operate the device - instantly switching to the desired mode. This removes the need for field users to manually switch screen modes, saving valuable time.

The TOUGHBOOK 56 offers up to 1.000 cd/m24 of brightness for use in bright, outdoor environments, and can be lowered to 1 cd/m24 in dark environments. This ensures users are not dazzled, whilst providing the desired discretion in sensitive environments.

Next-Generation Performance

The TOUGHBOOK 56 features the most powerful Intel AI Boost neural processing unit (NPU) fitted to any TOUGHBOOK to-date. This enables mission-critical data to be collected, stored, and analysed at the edge without relying on a cloud connection. To ensure overall performance remains unaffected when operating AI-driven workflows, the TOUGHBOOK 56 utilises the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 235H powering Intel vPro. For maximum performance, the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 265H, powering Intel vPro, can provide an additional boost in computing power.

Running Windows 11 Pro5, the TOUGHBOOK 56 enables user-upgradable RAM and SSD for superior processing and on-device storage. It's also compatible with the optional AMD Radeon W7500M 8GB graphics chip for enhanced performance. This helps field workers to easily access detailed 3D mapping, simulation, and CAD software.

Market-Leading Modularity, Longevity, and Security

The TOUGHBOOK 56 continues Panasonic's "modular-first" design philosophy, featuring three expansion areas and a wide range of port options. Furthermore, most of the peripherals from the TOUGHBOOK 55 are compatible with the 566. This enhances overall flexibility, usability, and sustainability, whilst protecting existing investments.

The TOUGHBOOK 56 offers up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, extended to 24 hours when using 2 hot-swappable batteries7. This ensures mobile workers can rely on the TOUGHBOOK 56 to last an entire shift in the field, even with demanding applications. This maximises productivity when users need it more.

Designed with reference to MIL-STD-810H test standards, and an IP53-rating for water and dust resistance8, the TOUGHBOOK 56 delivers full-stack, identity-first hardware and software protection that reduces device compromise and driver and firmware risks - providing true end-to-end security and encryption9.

Overall, the TOUGHBOOK 56 delivers reliable all-day performance with adaptable display visibility, extended battery life, durability, and advanced end-to-end security. This makes it the ideal solution for field service organisations.

For further information on the TOUGHBOOK 56, please click here: https://eu.connect.panasonic.com/gb/en/toughbook/toughbook-56

[1] 2.5Gb and 10Gb LAN modules are optional and are fitted into the rear and left expansion areas.

[2] Measured by Panasonic.

[3] eSIM connectivity is available when installing cellular option.

[4] Touchscreen model only.

[5] Planned for certification on Red Hat Enterprise Linux

[6] Excluding optical drives. Contact Panasonic for more details.

[7] Tested and benchmarked against MobileMark 30 when operated at 250cd/m² brightness.

[8] Tests by an independent third-party lab referencing MIL-STD-810H and IEC 60529 will be undertaken in H1 2026.

[9] Smart card and fingerprint readers, and Viasat SSD are optional.

Panasonic Press Contact

Lisbeth Lashmana

Panasonic Connect Europe

Lisbeth.lashmana@eu.panasonic.com

Panasonic Press Contact

Jim Pople

C8 Consulting

jim@c8consulting.co.uk

