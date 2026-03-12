Bayat Legal Services: BLS: IRANIAN BUSINESSMAN TO SEEK LEGAL REDRESS AGAINST UK GOVERNMENT AND SANCTIONS

DUBAI, UAE, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent months, amid escalating political tensions surrounding Iran and the growing polarization across social media platforms, a series of unfounded allegations regarding my economic activities and personal affairs - Ali Ansari - have been republished in certain media outlets and online platforms. As some of these claims have now entered parts of the European media landscape, I consider it necessary to provide a clear, documented, and responsible statement.

As an economic actor engaged in the production and services sectors for about 40 years, I have consistently conducted my activities, both inside and outside Iran, in full compliance with national laws and international regulations. Projects such as Iran Mall, developed with the aim of strengthening commercial and tourism infrastructure and creating employment opportunities, have been purely economic in nature. All stages of their implementation were carried out under the supervision of the relevant legal authorities.

However, within Iran's polarized political climate, certain factions portrayed such projects as symbols of "cultural influence," while others attempted to exploit the charged atmosphere by advancing entirely unsubstantiated claims about my alleged connections to political figures or institutions. The existence of these contradictory narratives clearly demonstrates that the objective was not to uncover the truth, but rather to politically instrumentalize the name of a private-sector entrepreneur.

In recent years, due to my shareholding in Future Bank (Bank Ayandeh), I was subjected to extensive legal and regulatory pressures - a process that ultimately led to the bank's dissolution. It is self-evident that had there been any organized relationship or special political backing, such an outcome would not have occurred. This fact alone serves as a documented response to allegations of ties to governmental bodies.

Under current circumstances, and in the context of intensifying geopolitical tensions between Iran and the United States, efforts are underway in the United Kingdom and certain other countries to impose restrictions and sanctions against me without the presentation of credible evidence and through unilateral procedures. Such actions - which appear influenced by prevailing political dynamics and behind-the-scenes lobbying - are inconsistent with the fundamental principles of the rule of law, due process, and the protection of legitimate property rights, all of which are cornerstones of European legal systems. Accordingly, I have instructed my legal counsel to initiate formal proceedings challenging the sanctions imposed by the UK government on 30 October of last year.

Economic activity, particularly at the international level, inherently involves commercial risks, contractual disputes, and professional competition. It is clear that in such an environment, financial disagreements or conflicts of interest may give rise to damaging allegations. Nevertheless, none of these circumstances can substitute for the obligation to present substantiated evidence and to follow established legal procedures.

I have always operated as an independent entrepreneur. I categorically reject all accusations that have been raised and reserve my right to pursue legal action against any individual or entity that, without presenting evidence, seeks to damage my professional reputation and lawful economic activities.

Finally, I call upon professional media outlets in Europe to uphold the fundamental principles of journalism - including verification, impartiality, and a clear distinction between fact and speculation - and to refrain from republishing unverified claims. The credibility of a free press rests on accuracy, fairness, and respect for legal processes. At a time when misinformation can rapidly become a tool for political or economic pressure, the professional responsibility of the media is more important than ever.

Ali Ansari

