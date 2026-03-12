Kosmera Showcases AI-Driven Hypercar Vision at AWE Shanghai 2026

SHANGHAI, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kosmera presented its AI-powered hypercar prototype STAR MATRIX at Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE) 2026, marking the brand's latest public appearance in Asia following its global debut at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026.

At this year's exhibition, Kosmera spotlighted STAR MATRIX as a forward-looking exploration of AI- and AR-driven driving intelligence - positioning the vehicle not merely as a high-performance machine, but as an evolving human-centered mobility interface.

STAR MATRIX: AI Coach + AR Assistance in Focus

At the heart of STAR MATRIX is Kosmera's proprietary AI Coach + AR Assistance Driving System - a next-generation intelligent interaction architecture designed to unify extreme performance and everyday usability.

Unlike traditional driver-assistance systems that operate in the background, AI Coach functions as a real-time driving companion. The system continuously interprets:

Vehicle dynamics

Road and environmental conditions

Driver behavior and state

Through augmented reality visualization, essential guidance is projected directly into the driver's field of view, transforming complex data into intuitive, actionable insight.

Performance Mode: Lowering the Learning Curve of Speed

In high-performance scenarios, AI Coach dynamically generates optimal racing lines, braking points, and cornering guidance based on real-time conditions and vehicle capability.

By visualizing these decisions through AR overlays, STAR MATRIX aims to:

Reduce the learning curve of high-performance driving

Enhance driver confidence and controllability

Enable more consistent, repeatable performance

The system is designed not to replace the driver, but to augment capability - allowing human skill and machine intelligence to operate in harmony.

Everyday Mode: Intelligent Clarity for Daily Driving

Beyond the track, AR Assistance extends into daily and long-distance driving scenarios. The system supports:

Road and blind-spot awareness

Fatigue monitoring

Risk alerts and hazard prediction

Clear visualization of key navigation and safety data

By translating complex situational analysis into predictable visual guidance, Kosmera aims to reduce cognitive load while increasing situational awareness.

A Human-Centered Vision of Driving Intelligence

AWE Shanghai, as one of Asia's most influential consumer technology exhibitions, provided a fitting stage for Kosmera to present its broader vision: integrating AI decision-making with AR visualization to create a new category of driving intelligence.

Rather than positioning intelligence as an added feature, Kosmera frames AI as a foundational layer of vehicle architecture - shaping how drivers perceive, decide, and interact with performance.

"Driving at the highest level has always required skill, instinct, and courage," said Winter Chen, CEO of Kosmera. "With AI Coach + AR Assistance, we are building a system that understands both the machine and the human - making performance more accessible, and intelligence more intuitive."

Following its showcase at AWE, Kosmera will continue refining the dynamic development program for STAR MATRIX as part of its long-term ambition to redefine the relationship between driver and machine in the era of intelligent mobility.

About Kosmera

At Kosmera, we don't just create vehicles - we forge the future of movement. Our innovations are crafted to push boundaries and challenge what's possible. Rooted in a legacy of AI, world-leading motor technology, and a consumer electronics DNA, our mission is to engineer the limits of performance, with a clear focus on pursuing new world top-speed benchmarks. Driven by a fully connected ecosystem - where people, vehicles, robotics, and experiences converge - we exist to create, innovate, and empower those who seek more than the ordinary. For the visionaries and the doers, we exist for you - relentlessly and without compromise.

