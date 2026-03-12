Lund's Fisheries Inc.: Sun Coast Calamari Expands Fleet to Strengthen California Squid Operations; Appoints Luis Lara as General Manager

The following was released by Sun Coast Calamari and Lund's Fisheries:

OXNARD, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Sun Coast Calamari is strengthening its position in the California squid fishery with the addition of two purse seine vessels and the appointment of veteran industry leader Luis Lara as General Manager.

Further reinforcing its commitment to the California market squid fishery, the Reichle family, which owns both Sun Coast Calamari and Lund's Fisheries, has acquired two purse seine vessels, F/V Anduril and F/V Taylor Brooks, to participate in the fishery year-round. The Anduril, a 58-foot purse seiner, was built in 1991. The Taylor Brooks, a 68-foot purse seiner, was built in 1983. These additions increase the Reichle family's West Coast fleet to seven fishing vessels, expand harvesting capacity, and underscore a long-term investment in sustainable operations. Coupled with strategic relationships with owner-operators, Sun Coast Calamari is poised to expand its footprint in the fishery and increase annual harvest volumes.

Sun Coast Calamari is also pleased to announce the appointment of Luis Lara as General Manager. Lara joined the company last July to take over from Mike Carpenter, who was with Sun Coast for 27 years.

With more than 22 years of experience in the California squid fishery, Lara brings deep industry knowledge, operational expertise, and strong relationships within the fishing community. In his new role, he will work closely with Sun Coast Calamari and Lund's Fisheries to expand market presence and increase annual harvest volumes.

"The addition of F/V Anduril and F/V Taylor Brooks, together with Luis's leadership, marks an important step forward for our California squid operations," said Wayne Reichle, President of Lund's Fisheries. "Luis brings exceptional experience and credibility within the fishery, and these investments reflect our long-term commitment to growing responsibly, supporting the fleet, and delivering a dependable supply of high-quality product to the marketplace."

Lund's Fisheries and Sun Coast Calamari are separate companies under common ownership by the Reichle family. Lund's Fisheries remains the only U.S. family-owned and operated, MSC certified fishing company participating in all three commercially harvested squid species in the United States. The California market squid (Loligo opalescens) purse seine fishery is Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified sustainable. Continued investments in both production infrastructure and fishing vessels allow Lund's Fisheries to bring customers closer to the resource through vertically integrated operations and direct access to supply.

Luis's leadership, combined with these strategic fleet expansions, marks an exciting new chapter for Sun Coast Calamari and Lund's Fisheries as both companies continue their longstanding commitment to quality, sustainability, and growth.

About Sun Coast Calamari

Sun Coast Calamari, established in 1994 and owned by the Reichle family, is a leading producer of California Squid and Anchovy, supplying exclusively to Lund's Fisheries, Inc. The company operates processing plants in Oxnard and Watsonville.

About Lund's Fisheries

Founded in 1954, Lund's Fisheries is a multi-generational, family-owned and operated seafood harvesting and processing company committed to quality, sustainability, and innovation. As the only family-owned U.S. fishing company participating in all three commercially harvested squid species - and an MSC certified operator - Lund's Fisheries demonstrates industry leadership in responsible fishery management.

Through its vertically integrated model, the company connects harvesting, processing, and global distribution, providing customers with direct access to sustainably harvested seafood resources. Continued investments in vessels, production infrastructure, and long-term fishery partnerships reinforce Lund's Fisheries' commitment to environmental stewardship, operational excellence, and supply chain transparency.

