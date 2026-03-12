Humble Group AB: Anders Fredriksson appointed new CEO in Humble Group - Noel Abdayem to continue in an operative capacity

The Board of Directors of Humble Group AB ("Humble Group") has decided to appoint Anders Fredriksson as the new CEO. Anders Fredriksson will assume his position no later than 14 September 2026, succeeding Noel Abdayem.

Anders Fredriksson most recently comes from Löfbergs, one of the Nordic region's largest FMCG companies in the coffee sector, with operations in nine countries, where he has been Group President and CEO since 2021. Prior to that, Anders was the CEO of Norrmejerier, a producer-owned food group in the dairy sector, and SEKAB, a producer of industrial ethanol and bio-based chemicals with a European customer base. Anders holds a Master of Science degree in Engineering Physics from the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) and an Executive MBA from the Stockholm School of Economics.

Noel Abdayem will continue in his role as acting CEO until Anders assumes his position, after which he will return to an operational role at Humble Group.

"As we take the next step in the company's development, we are pleased to announce Anders Fredriksson as the new CEO of Humble Group. Anders has solid experience in leadership and building strong organisational cultures, as well as driving change in complex business environments. We welcome Anders and look forward to seizing the opportunities ahead and delivering on our financial plan. We would also like to thank Noel Abdayem for his work as acting CEO and continued commitment to Humble," says Dajana Mirborn, Chair of the Board of Humble Group.

"Anders is a strong leader with extensive experience within the industry, and I am happy to welcome him to Humble Group. The strategic and structural work will continue as planned until Anders assumes his position, and I look forward to supporting Anders in his role. I will continue to be deeply involved in Humble Group, both operationally and as a long-term shareholder," says Noel Abdayem.

"Humble Group has built a unique platform by bringing together strong entrepreneurs, companies and brands in attractive consumer categories. I am looking forward to taking the next steps in company development together with the organisation, where we will simplify structures, strengthen operational performance and fully realise the potential of the group's scale and entrepreneurial strength." says Anders Fredriksson.

About Humble Group

Humble Group is a corporate group specializing in driving value and accelerating growth in small and medium-sized companies within the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. Through an entrepreneurial approach and active ownership, Humble Group focuses on transforming its businesses to align with the future needs of consumers. The company manages a portfolio of brands, a global distribution network, and production facilities where its subsidiaries operate autonomously within their respective business areas, while Humble Group provides strategic guidance and support. The group is headquartered in Stockholm. For more information visit www.humblegroup.com

Humble is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap, under the ticker HUMBLE.

This information is information that Humble Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-12 15:02 CET.