Nordnet AB: Lars-Åke Norling to resign as CEO of Nordnet - Rasmus Järborg appointed new CEO

Lars-Åke Norling is resigning as CEO of Nordnet. Current Deputy CEO Rasmus Järborg will become the new CEO as of 1 April 2026. Norling will be proposed by the nomination committee as a new member of the Board of Directors of Nordnet. The Board also intends to elect Norling as Deputy Chairman of the Board.

Lars-Åke Norling took office as CEO of Nordnet in September 2019, having previously held positions at Kinnevik and Telenor. He will conclude his tenure as CEO of Nordnet on 31 March. The nomination committee has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting that Lars-Åke Norling be elected as a member of the Board of Directors of Nordnet. All other current board members are proposed for re-election. Provided that the Annual General Meeting resolves in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, it is the Board's intention to appoint Norling as Vice Chair of the Board for the coming mandate period. Norling's other board assignments include the chairmanship of Modular Finance and membership of the board of Hargreaves Lansdown.

"It has been fantastic to serve as CEO of Nordnet, and I am proud of what we have achieved in terms of benefits for savers and business growth. As Nordnet soon takes its first step outside the Nordic region, the timing feels right to hand over to Rasmus. I look forward to remaining engaged with Nordnet at the board level" says Lars-Åke Norling, outgoing CEO of Nordnet.

"Lars-Åke Norling has been a highly competent and appreciated CEO for Nordnet, and the company has seen fantastic development under his leadership. During Lars-Åke's tenure as CEO, the number of customers at Nordnet has increased from 900,000 to 2.4 million, savings capital has grown from SEK 350 billion to over SEK 1,200 billion and the value of the company has multiplied. I want to thank him for an outstanding contribution and look forward to working with him on the Board" says Tom Dinkelspiel, Chairman of the Board of Nordnet.

Rasmus Järborg has been employed at Nordnet since 2018. He is currently Chief Product Officer & Deputy CEO. Järborg has extensive experience from the financial industry and, prior to his time at Nordnet, worked for over ten years at SEB, including as Chief Strategy Officer, as well as nine years at UBS Investment Bank in London.

"As Chief Product Officer & Deputy CEO, I have worked closely with our customers, employees and shareholders and have been deeply involved in the development of Nordnet's offering. I look forward to working alongside the entire organization to further develop Nordnet and execute the strategy that Lars-Åke, the Board and I have established for the company's continued growth" says Rasmus Järborg, incoming CEO of Nordnet.

"Rasmus Järborg has a strong strategic focus and combines modern leadership with a unique ability to translate vision into technical reality. He is the right person to lead Nordnet in the next phase of our growth journey, where innovation, AI and geographical expansion are central. With Rasmus at the helm, we ensure a continued high pace of development while securing continuity in Nordnet's leadership" says Tom Dinkelspiel.

The appointments are subject to the customary management assessment by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen).

This disclosure contains information that Nordnet is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 12-03-2026 14:45 CET.

