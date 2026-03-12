Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.03.2026 16:24 Uhr
Augmentum Fintech plc - Holding(s) in Company

Augmentum Fintech plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii :

AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii :

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

VANCOUVER, CANADA

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.) v

Name

DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

As above

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi :

11 MARCH 2026

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

12 MARCH 2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.9051

4.9051

8,205,230

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

9.8386

9.8386

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BG12XV81

8,205,230

4.9051

SUBTOTAL 8. A

8,205,230

4.9051

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity xiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

4.9051

4.9051

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings Limited

4.9051

4.9051

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings (Jersey) Limited

4.9051

4.9051

Canaccord Genuity Wealth (International) Holdings Limited

0.0163

0.0163

Canaccord Genuity Wealth (International) Limited

0.0163

0.0163

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Limited

4.8888

4.8888

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited

0.1656

0.1656

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited (formerly Hargreave Hale Limited)

4.7232

4.7232

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND

Date of completion

12 MARCH 2026


