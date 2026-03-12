On January 16, 2026, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided, conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office's authorization to implement the merger plan between Lipum AB (publ) and Flerie AB (publ), to delist the shares of Lipum AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Today, on March 12, 2026, Lipum AB (publ) announced that the Swedish Companies Registration Office has granted permission to implement the merger plan between Flerie AB (publ) and Lipum AB (publ).

Accordingly, the last trading day in the shares of Lipum AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be March 18, 2026.

Short name: LIPUM ISIN code: SE0015660899 Order book ID: 223155

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB