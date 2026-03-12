Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Embedded Insurance Market Outlook: 30%+ CAGR Forecast Through 2031; Online and API-First Placements Held 76.38% Share in 2025, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the embedded insurance market size was valued at USD 13.88 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 18.09 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 68.12 billion by 2031, growing a 30.37% CAGR during the 2026-2031. Growth is largely driven by API-based integrations that allow insurers to embed coverage directly into digital platforms, while real-time data is improving underwriting accuracy. Electronics protection currently leads adoption through checkout add-ons on e-commerce platforms, while usage-based micro-auto insurance linked to connected vehicle data is expanding quickly. North America holds the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is witnessing the fastest expansion as digital ecosystems continue to evolve. Competition in the market includes established insurers such as Chubb and Allianz Partners, alongside insurtech providers like Cover Genius and Bolttech, where strong regulatory capabilities and seamless integration technologies are becoming critical differentiators.

Embedded Insurance Market Growth Drivers

Growing Collaboration Between Insurers and Digital Platforms

The rise of API-driven infrastructure is enabling insurers, MGAs, and digital platforms to quickly develop and launch embedded insurance offerings across multiple markets. Instead of relying on traditional product development cycles, companies can now integrate modular insurance solutions directly into partner ecosystems, making coverage available within travel, mobility, retail, and fintech applications. While some integrations still rely on partial automation, more advanced models allow real-time policy binding, automated claims reporting, and faster settlement processes. This shift is helping insurers collaborate more effectively with technology platforms while ensuring speed, compliance, and a seamless user experience. As these partnerships continue to evolve, they are significantly expanding the reach and potential of the embedded insurance market.

Growing Demand for Embedded Protection in Digital Commerce

A major embedded insurance market trend is the rising demand for protection products integrated directly into digital checkout experiences. As online commerce expands, insurance offers are increasingly presented at the point of purchase, where they are contextually linked to the product or service being bought. When coverage options appear with pre-filled information and transparent pricing, customers are more likely to accept them because the process is quick and convenient. Retailers and marketplaces are also positioning protection as part of the overall product experience rather than an optional add-on. At the same time, evolving regulatory focus on transparency and fair-value offerings is reinforcing trust in these models, allowing embedded insurance to integrate more naturally into digital purchasing journeys where simplicity and speed influence adoption.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "Embedded insurance is gaining traction as digital platforms integrate protection products directly into customer purchase journeys. Analysis from Mordor Intelligence combines structured market tracking with cross-source validation, offering executives a dependable basis for evaluating how this distribution model is evolving."

Embedded Insurance Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth region as super apps and mobile-first platforms integrate micro-insurance into ride-hailing, payments, and e-commerce services. Supportive regulatory frameworks and strong digital infrastructure, particularly in India and Southeast Asia, are accelerating embedded insurance adoption. As mobile ecosystems expand, these innovations are strengthening the region's role in driving market growth.

Europe is witnessing steady progress in embedded insurance adoption, driven by the expansion of neo banking services, mobility platforms, and digital retail ecosystems. However, varying regulatory frameworks across countries often require insurers to adopt market-specific strategies and obtain approvals at the partner level. Regulators across the region are focusing on consumer value, data protection, and the responsible use of automation, which influences how products are structured and communicated. At the same time, partnerships between insurers and orchestration platforms are enabling multi-country and multi-product programs through unified digital systems.

Meanwhile, regions such as Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are gradually expanding digital insurance distribution as financial inclusion initiatives and new collaborations help extend coverage to underserved populations, supporting the broader global expansion of embedded insurance.

Overview - Embedded Insurance Industry

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 18.09 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 68.12 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 30.37% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Insurance Line, By Distribution Channel, By End-user Industry, By Partner-Platform Type and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

