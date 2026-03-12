Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dieser 37-Mio.-€-Goldentwickler sitzt auf einem möglichen $2-Milliarden-Projekt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JQRT | ISIN: US88025T1025 | Ticker-Symbol: TE7
Tradegate
11.03.26 | 10:55
17,580 Euro
-0,79 % -0,140
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TENABLE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TENABLE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,54017,64517:43
17,54017,64517:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2026 14:06 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tenable Holdings, Inc.: Tenable Appoints Dino DiMarino as Chief Revenue Officer

COLUMBIA, Md., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company, today announced the appointment of Dino DiMarino as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). DiMarino joins the leadership team to drive Tenable's next phase of hyper-growth. Based in Boston, DiMarino will oversee global sales, partner ecosystems and revenue operations as the company scales to meet surging enterprise demand for exposure management and AI security

"Dino has a consistent track record for generating sustained momentum and scaling organizations to take advantage of emerging market opportunities," said Mark Thurmond, Co-CEO of Tenable. "With Dino at the helm, we'll be able to expand our global footprint and accelerate pipeline growth with customers seeking to deepen their AI exposure management programs. We have ambitious goals, and Dino's leadership will be pivotal in driving aggressive expansion, scale and growth."

"Tenable is uniquely positioned to help organizations understand and reduce cyber risk in an era where AI is rapidly expanding the attack surface," said DiMarino. "I'm excited to join a team that is defining the future of exposure management and helping customers turn security insights into real risk reduction."

DiMarino brings more than 20 years of leadership experience building and scaling global technology and cybersecurity businesses. He previously held Chief Revenue Officer roles at Snyk, Qualys and Mimecast, and served as CEO of AppViewX. Earlier in his career, he held senior executive roles at RSA Security and Dell EMC.

DiMarino succeeds Dave Feringa, who retired following a distinguished career at Tenable.

About Tenable
Tenable is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company's AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com

Media Contact:
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.