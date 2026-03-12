ONAR Holding Corporation: ONAR Completes Acquisition of Scale Partner, Expanding AI-Powered Marketing Platform into Commercial Real Estate

MIAMI, FL, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONAR Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR) ("ONAR" or the "Company"), the Operating System for Modern Marketing, today announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Scale Partner, a premier provider of technology-enabled marketing and sales solutions tailored specifically for the commercial real estate (CRE) sector. The transaction is officially closed.

This milestone marks a major step forward as ONAR focuses entirely on scaling its AI-powered marketing platform. By acquiring Scale Partner, ONAR immediately captures market share in the highly lucrative commercial real estate vertical while securing powerful new artificial intelligence and operational capabilities.

Strategic Highlights & Investor Benefits:

Expansion into Commercial Real Estate & Digital Advertising: The acquisition establishes ONAR as a key player in the commercial real estate marketing space, a sector with a massive total addressable market (TAM). This allows the Company to seamlessly deploy its existing, world-class digital advertising services into a lucrative new vertical with high demand for modernized lead generation.

Human-Agentic AI Integration: Scale Partner brings a highly effective model of tech-enabled human Virtual Assistants (VAs) to the platform. By combining Agentic AI with a human-in-the-loop approach, this system automates the heavy lifting of lead qualification and deal-flow management while maintaining the crucial human touch required to close high-value real estate transactions.

Proven Client Success: Scale Partner's technology is already trusted by high-performing commercial real estate firms. Client testimonials consistently praise the platform's impact, with top-producing brokerages and regional powerhouses noting that the AI-supported VAs act as a "24/7 autonomous team member" that "automates the heavy lifting of lead qualification" to drive tangible deal flow and pipeline growth.

Compounding Ecosystem Benefits & Future OS: Through ONAR Labs, the Company's innovation division, Scale Partner's tech-enabled VAs will be integrated across ONAR's network of specialized marketing agencies. Crucially, this technology plugs directly into the full agentic operating system currently in development to support, integrate, and scale all future acquisitions. This creates compounding benefits that instantly elevate the capabilities of the agencies ONAR owns today and the ones it will acquire tomorrow.

Executive Leadership Addition: As part of the transaction, Scale Partner Founder Jason Tiger has joined ONAR as Vice President of Corporate Development. A multi-exit founder with a proven track record of building and scaling high-growth companies, Jason brings deep expertise not only in AI and technology M&A, but also in capital raising and strategic business development. In this role, he will be instrumental in spearheading ONAR's ongoing acquisition strategy, securing growth capital, and driving expansion across new verticals.

Management Commentary:

"A few months ago, we promised our shareholders that we would focus entirely on scaling our core AI marketing platform," said Claude Zdanow, Chief Executive Officer of ONAR. "The completed acquisition of Scale Partner is a massive step forward in that mission. Not only does this allow us to deploy our world-class digital ad services into the massive commercial real estate vertical, but Scale Partner's tech-enabled human Virtual Assistants bring compounding benefits to our entire network. By plugging this human-in-the-loop Agentic AI directly into the full operating system currently in development at ONAR Labs, we are laying the groundwork to support and scale every single agency we acquire moving forward. Furthermore, Jason Tiger is a proven, multi-exit founder who knows how to build, fund, and scale businesses. We are thrilled to welcome him as our new VP of Corporate Development to help spearhead our ongoing M&A and capital strategies as we continue to build, acquire, and grow."

About ONAR Holding Corporation

ONAR Holding Corporation is a technology-enabled marketing platform that acquires and integrates specialist marketing agencies to build a unified, data-driven operating network. The Company focuses on middle-market brands seeking enterprise-grade marketing capabilities without enterprise-level cost or complexity. ONAR operates a network of specialized agencies providing services across performance marketing, healthcare marketing, digital growth, and related capabilities. Through ONAR Labs, the Company is focused on developing and integrating proprietary, AI-driven tools to support higher-margin, recurring-revenue opportunities from SaaS and data products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected benefits of the acquisition, ONAR's strategic focus, and the Company's plans and expectations for 2026. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may affect results include, among others, the Company's ability to execute its strategy, integrate and grow its marketing and technology platform, and access additional capital, as well as other risks described in ONAR's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ONAR undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Information

ONAR Holding Corporation

990 Biscayne Blvd, 5th Floor

Miami, FL 33132

+1 213-437-3081

Website: www.onar.com

