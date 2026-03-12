Jared Schmidt from Canada crowned World's Sustainable Cocktail Champion 2025 by Flor de Caña

GRANADA, Nicaragua, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an inspiring celebration of talent, purpose and sustainability, Jared Schmidt from Osetra Bar in Canada was crowned the "World's Sustainable Cocktail Champion 2025" during the Global Final of Flor de Caña's renowned Sustainable Cocktail Challenge, held on Saturday, March 7th, in the breathtaking volcanic islets of Granada, Nicaragua.

To mark the brand's 135th anniversary, this year's edition celebrated classic cocktails, inviting bartenders to reinterpret timeless recipes through a modern and sustainable lens.

The competition brought together 15 top mixologists, selected from over 25 participating countries worldwide, who share Flor de Caña's commitment to building a more sustainable future for the industry. Against the stunning natural backdrop of the Mombacho Volcano, finalists showcased their creativity and mastery by crafting cocktails that balanced exceptional flavor with environmentally conscious practices. Flor de Caña, a Carbon Neutral certified rum that's distilled with 100% renewable energy and has planted over one million trees, continues to champion sustainability through initiatives that inspire the global bartending community.

After two intense rounds of competition - including the innovative "Sustainable Market" final challenge - Jared took the top spot by impressing the judges with his talent and passion. His winning cocktail, called "Por mundo limpio", is a sustainable reinterpretation of a Golden Era cocktail, featuring Flor de Caña 12 Year Rum with caramelized mushrooms, organic cane sugar and nori for a bold, low-impact flavor profile.

As Global Champion, Jared receives the prestigious title, a US$10,000 cash prize, the winner trophy, and a sustainability assessment for his venue in partnership with the Sustainable Restaurant Association.

"This has been one of the most amazing experiences of my life. I'm incredibly grateful to Flor de Caña, the judges, and my fellow competitors, and it was truly special to experience Nicaragua and connect with such an inspiring global bartending community," said Jared Schmidt.

The competition's second place was awarded to Phát Tran Guia from Firkin Bar in Vietnam, while Dawid Stoch from Art Katowice Bar in Poland secured third place, rounding out an extraordinary showcase of global bartending talent.

The judging panel was composed of: Danil Nevsky (2nd in the Bar World 100 and Best International Bar Mentor - Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards), Kendall Hauer (luxury dining and beverage expert based in Miami), Luis Inchaurraga (Argentinian mixologist with over 25 years of experience), and Gary Gruver (Director of Global Beverage Operations at Marriott International).

About Flor de Caña

Flor de Caña is a premium rum brand that is Carbon Neutral certified and sustainably made, from field to bottle. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged at the base of an active volcano without sugar or artificial ingredients. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, the brand has received distinctions such as "World's Most Sustainable Rum Brand" (USA), "Ethical Award" (UK) and "Sustainable Spirits Producer" (France). www.flordecana.com

Contact: corporatecommunications@flordecana.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932744/Flor_de_Cana_WINNER_AND_JUDGES.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jared-schmidt-from-canada-crowned-worlds-sustainable-cocktail-champion-2025-by-flor-de-cana-302712522.html