Somos Martina Launches Period Uniform Program, Integrating Period Underwear into Colombian School Uniform System

As the new school year begins, a landmark initiative is challenging the menstrual inequity that prevents many young girls from attending school regularly. Somos Martina, a Colombian leader in sustainable intimate care, has integrated period protection into the official school uniform.

BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Somos Martina, in collaboration with Serviceplan Innovation, has expanded The Period Uniform, a product integration model that incorporates reusable period underwear into mandatory school uniform systems in Colombia.

The model was first introduced in January 2026. It formally adds reusable period underwear to the list of required school items and operates within existing school uniform procurement structures. By using established uniform distribution systems, the model allows schools to implement the product without creating separate supply programs or additional administrative processes.

Following its initial implementation earlier this year, the model is now being introduced in additional schools.

The company is continuing rollout discussions within the existing school uniform framework.

The Period Uniform model is structured around four operational components:

Integration into the current uniform requirements.

Alignment with established procurement and logistics processes.

Provision of reusable products designed for long-term use.

Cost efficiency over time compared to single-use alternatives.

The reusable period underwear supplied by Somos Martina is designed for up to 12 hours of protection during daily school activities. Each product is washable and intended for repeated use for up to three years, depending on care and usage.

Products are supplied to participating schools at a price comparable to regular underwear.

The company states that the model is designed for continued expansion within uniform-based school systems and can operate using existing administrative procedures.

Somos Martina confirms that additional rollout steps are planned as part of its 2026 product distribution strategy.

About Somos Martina

Somos Martina is a Colombian-based company that manufactures reusable period underwear. The company develops washable alternatives to disposable menstrual products and distributes its products within the Colombian market.

About Serviceplan Innovation

About Serviceplan Innovation Serviceplan Innovation is the R&D unit of Serviceplan Group, one of the world's leading independent communication agencies, with offices in 34 countries. It combines design, technology and innovative thinking to develop products and integrated communication. Serviceplan Innovation is a team of 13 people from 7 different countries, allowing for diverse creative perspectives.

Media Contact

Organization: Serviceplan Group SE Co KG

Contact Person Name: Javier Granados

Website: https://www.house-of-communication.com/

Email: j.granadosromero@house-of-communication.com

Contact Number: +4917684075221

Address: Friedenstrasse 24, 81671, Munich, Germany

City: Munich

State: Bavaria

Country: Germany

SOURCE: Somos Martina

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/somos-martina-launches-period-uniform-program-integrating-period-under-1146706