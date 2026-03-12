Vinoperte Sees Early Global Adoption Across 50+ Cities Just One Week After Launch

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Vinoperte, the mobile app that personalizes wine recommendations from any wine list, has already been used in more than 50 cities worldwide within one week of launching on the Apple App Store - through organic discovery and word of mouth

Early users have scanned wine lists using Vinoperte in cities across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, including New York, Los Angeles, Porto, Sydney, and St. Gallen.

The rapid geographic spread highlights demand for the tool that removes guesswork from one of hospitality's most intimidating consumer decisions: choosing wine.

Vinoperte allows users to create a quick taste profile and then scan any wine list, instantly receiving recommendations tailored to their preferences. "Wine is one of the highest-margin categories in hospitality, yet it's still one of the least personalized experiences," said Emily Buckley, founder of Vinoperte. "At the moment people are about to spend money, they're often guessing. Vinoperte turns that moment into clarity."

The concept was born while Buckley was traveling through Europe and repeatedly encountering unfamiliar wine lists in restaurants and wine bars. "Most people come home from Europe with photos," Buckley said. "I came home with an idea." Despite the global nature of the wine industry, the experience of ordering wine has remained largely unchanged for decades. While consumers rely on personalization algorithms in many areas of daily life - from entertainment to shopping - wine ordering still relies heavily on guesswork or staff recommendations.

Vinoperte introduces a personalization layer to wine lists, translating individual taste preferences into recommendations that align with both the menu and the user.

Early adoption has occurred spreading through restaurant use, social sharing, and hospitality industry interest.

The traction reflects a pattern in Buckley's career of identifying and building products in overlooked spaces within established industries. "Many of the biggest opportunities exist in places people have accepted as 'just the way things are,'" Buckley said. "Wine ordering is one of them."

Vinoperte is currently available for download on the Apple App Store.

Vinoperte is a consumer wine intelligence platform that translates individual taste preferences into personalized wine recommendations from any wine list in seconds. By combining taste profiling with real-time menu scanning technology, Vinoperte helps consumers order wine with confidence anywhere in the world.

