Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dieser 37-Mio.-€-Goldentwickler sitzt auf einem möglichen $2-Milliarden-Projekt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
12.03.2026 16:50 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vinoperte Sees Early Global Adoption Across 50+ Cities Just One Week After Launch

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Vinoperte, the mobile app that personalizes wine recommendations from any wine list, has already been used in more than 50 cities worldwide within one week of launching on the Apple App Store - through organic discovery and word of mouth

Early users have scanned wine lists using Vinoperte in cities across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, including New York, Los Angeles, Porto, Sydney, and St. Gallen.

The rapid geographic spread highlights demand for the tool that removes guesswork from one of hospitality's most intimidating consumer decisions: choosing wine.

Vinoperte allows users to create a quick taste profile and then scan any wine list, instantly receiving recommendations tailored to their preferences. "Wine is one of the highest-margin categories in hospitality, yet it's still one of the least personalized experiences," said Emily Buckley, founder of Vinoperte. "At the moment people are about to spend money, they're often guessing. Vinoperte turns that moment into clarity."

The concept was born while Buckley was traveling through Europe and repeatedly encountering unfamiliar wine lists in restaurants and wine bars. "Most people come home from Europe with photos," Buckley said. "I came home with an idea." Despite the global nature of the wine industry, the experience of ordering wine has remained largely unchanged for decades. While consumers rely on personalization algorithms in many areas of daily life - from entertainment to shopping - wine ordering still relies heavily on guesswork or staff recommendations.

Vinoperte introduces a personalization layer to wine lists, translating individual taste preferences into recommendations that align with both the menu and the user.

Early adoption has occurred spreading through restaurant use, social sharing, and hospitality industry interest.

The traction reflects a pattern in Buckley's career of identifying and building products in overlooked spaces within established industries. "Many of the biggest opportunities exist in places people have accepted as 'just the way things are,'" Buckley said. "Wine ordering is one of them."

Vinoperte is currently available for download on the Apple App Store.

About Vinoperte

Vinoperte is a consumer wine intelligence platform that translates individual taste preferences into personalized wine recommendations from any wine list in seconds. By combining taste profiling with real-time menu scanning technology, Vinoperte helps consumers order wine with confidence anywhere in the world.

Learn more at www.vinoperteapp.com

Media Contact Information

Emily Buckley
Vinoperte
info@vinoperteapp.com

https://vinoperteapp.com/

SOURCE: Vinoperte



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vinoperte-sees-early-global-adoption-across-50-cities-just-one-w-1146308

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.