Action Behavior Centers Hosts Community Impact Event with The Kindness Campaign During Annual Leadership Summit

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Action Behavior Centers, a leading provider of evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), hosted its annual Leadership Summit on February 27-28 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.

The event brought together thousands of ABA clinicians and leaders for two days of learning, connection, and reflection. Attendees celebrated the growth of the organization, honored teammates during the annual Night of Honor awards ceremony, heard powerful parent impact stories, and received updates from the executive and clinical leadership teams about the future of autism treatment.

As part of Summit, attendees participated in a community impact event in partnership with The Kindness Campaign (TKC), a nonprofit organization advancing emotional health in schools through accessible tools, programs, and experiences.

The activities centered around Enoughie Buddy, The Kindness Campaign's mascot, whose message reminds children that they are worthy and valued. During the event, Action Behavior Centers teammates assembled bracelets, superhero capes, Enoughie Buddy antennas and Enoughie Magic Mirrors, tools designed to help children understand their emotions, build confidence, and practice kindness.

The materials will be delivered to Arlington Independent School District, supporting emotional literacy programming for nearly 25,000 students. In addition to the hands-on impact event, Action Behavior Centers made a charitable donation to support The Kindness Campaign's work expanding emotional literacy programs in schools.

"Getting to bring TKC into that space felt really special," said Andra Liemandt, founder and CEO of The Kindness Campaign. "While we were setting up the superhero station, I teared up for a second. I know these are simple little crafts, but giving a child language for who they are is never small. Thank you, Action Behavior Centers, for including us in such a meaningful day. We are thrilled about the impact of this partnership."

"At Action Behavior Centers, advocacy is woven into everything we do," said Jonna Lang, Family Advocacy Manager at ABC. "Every child deserves the opportunity to access the support that helps them thrive. Partnering with organizations like The Kindness Campaign reminds us that small moments of encouragement can shape how children see themselves and the world around them."

About Action Behavior Centers

Action Behavior Centers (ABC) provides evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Our services include diagnostic support, Family Guidance, school readiness programs, and Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI) at 400+ locations across Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. Visit actionbehavior.com to find a center near you.

About The Kindness Campaign

The Kindness Campaign (TKC), a national nonprofit founded in 2015, helps kids understand their feelings and lead with kindness. TKC does this by providing emotional literacy tools and resources to schools across the country, giving children the confidence and empathy they need to thrive in school, in relationships, and in life. Through programs, hands-on learning tools, and partnerships with educators and community organizations, TKC works to transform everyday moments into opportunities for growth and connection. To learn more, visit tkckindness.org .

