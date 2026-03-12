Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) celebrated the opening of its newest European office in Bucharest, Romania, yesterday. United States and Romanian government officials, industry leaders, and project partners joined Fluor executives and employees at the new office, located at the Avantgarde Office Building, to commemorate the event.

(l-r) Alejandro Escalona, Fluor Senior VP, Energy Solutions Group Lead Business Development and Strategy; Pedro Garcia, VP, Director of Fluor's SMR Doicesti project; David Marventano, Fluor Senior VP of Government Relations; Darryl Nirenberg, U.S. Ambassador to Romania; Bogdan Ivan, Energy Minister of Romania; Cosmin Ghita, CEO of Nuclearelectrica; Menko Ubbens, Senior VP, Director of Fluor's Cernavoda project. Fluor's office opening was the Ambassador's first public event in Romania.

The new office will serve as a hub to enhance the company's capacity to deliver advanced nuclear energy projects across the region.

"Opening an office in Bucharest reinforces Fluor's long-term commitment to supporting Romania as it expands access to clean, reliable nuclear power," said Pierre Bechelany, Fluor's Business Group President of Energy Solutions. "Romania has operated nuclear power plants for four decades and our work to support the expansion of nuclear baseload power will help Romania achieve its future clean energy, economic and manufacturing goals."

"The United States is committed to supporting Romania's efforts to further develop safe, secure and sustainable nuclear power," said Darryl Nirenberg, United States Ambassador to Romania. "Fluor is bringing American world-class innovation and excellence to Romania to help achieve President Trump's goal of energy security and abundance."

Fluor holds a significant role in Romania's nuclear energy development, providing engineering, design, licensing and project management services for two major initiatives: the advanced small modular reactor (SMR) project in Doice?ti and the expansion of the existing Cernavoda nuclear power plant.

"Bucharest offers strategic advantages for Fluor's continued growth in the region," said Bechelany. "Its proximity to two major nuclear projects, an experienced nuclear regulator, combined with access to a highly skilled workforce and strong academic institutions, positions us to expand our project execution capabilities and support Romania's long-term energy goals."

