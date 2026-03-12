Solar manufacturer Swift Solar has acquired the heterojunction technology (HJT) intellectual property and manufacturing assets of Meyer Burger to establish domestic cell production. USA California-based Swift Solar announced the acquisition of core manufacturing assets and the heterojunction (HJT) patent portfolio from Swiss firm Meyer Burger. The deal includes the transfer of Meyer Burger's specialized engineering team and executive leadership to Swift Solar as the company transitions toward gigawatt-scale production in the United States. The acquisition provides Swift Solar with a vertically ...

