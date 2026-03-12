Keypoint Intelligence to Serve as Thought Leadership Partner at FESPA Global Print Expo 2026

Keypoint Intelligence to share research and insights on major trends affecting the print industry

FAIRFIELD, N.J., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keypoint Intelligence will serve as the Thought Leadership Partner at FESPA Global Print Expo 2026. The event will take place May 19-22, 2026, at Fira Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, bringing together print service providers, manufacturers, and industry leaders from around the world to explore the latest technologies and market developments in wide format, textile, and production print.

Building on the collaboration launched in 2025, Keypoint Intelligence will continue contributing research and market insights to the event program, helping attendees better understand developments across wide format, textile, and production print.

As Europe's leading exhibition for wide format, textile, and specialty print, the Global Print Expo showcases innovations in digital printing, signage and graphics, apparel decoration, personalization, and production technologies. Through its continued partnership, Keypoint Intelligence will highlight major trends affecting the print industry, including artificial intelligence and automation, digital transformation, sustainability initiatives, workforce challenges, and advancements in production software and workflow optimization.

"Keypoint Intelligence provides the global print industry with independent research and insights that help organizations navigate change and drive strategic growth," said Anthony Sci, President and CEO of Keypoint Intelligence. "Continuing our partnership with FESPA allows us to share critical intelligence on the technologies and market trends shaping the future of wide format printing, textile printing, and production workflows."

Attendees of FESPA Global Print Expo 2026 can engage with Keypoint Intelligence and gain insight into new technologies and market developments affecting the print industry.

To learn more about FESPA Global Print Expo 2026, visit: https://europe.fespa.com/global-print-expo

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

About FESPA

Founded in 1962, FESPA is a global federation of Associations for the screen printing, digital printing and textile printing community. FESPA's dual aim is to promote screen printing and digital imaging and to share knowledge about screen and digital printing with its members across the world, helping them to grow their businesses and learn about the latest developments in their fast-growing industries.

