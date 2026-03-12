Autoliv AB: Autoliv and Yamaha Motor Introduce Airbag for Commuter Scooter

STOCKHOLM, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) and (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and Yamaha Motor Co. have co-developed an innovative airbag system for the new Tricity 300 commuter scooter. This is a significant step toward making advanced safety solutions accessible to a wider range of riders, moving beyond their previous availability solely on high-end motorcycles. The collaboration reflects Autoliv's continued expansion beyond its core business and supports the company's long-term strategic direction.

The unpredictable nature of motorcycle crashes underscores the need for a holistic approach to safety. This new airbag system is designed to protect the rider in the event of a front collision.

"This collaboration represents a key development beyond our core business. It contributes to our future growth, and it is an important step in delivering on our long-term strategic agenda. It also marks a significant advancement in safeguarding motorcyclists, who traditionally have far less protection than occupants in light vehicles." said Mikael Bratt, President & CEO, Autoliv.

As a leader in automotive safety, Autoliv is committed to advancing innovative solutions that protect all road users, and this new motorcycle airbag system is a significant step forward of that ambition.

The airbag is seamlessly integrated into the panel of the motorcycle and engineered to absorb the rider's kinetic energy in a frontal collision while maintaining vehicle balance and storage space. To achieve high levels of performance and reliability, the product has undergone validation consistent with applicable development standards, including advanced simulations and full-scale crash testing.

The updated Tricity 300 model is expected to be available on the market during the first half of 2026, featuring an airbag module supplied by Autoliv.

To explore the technical specifications of this safety innovation, please visit Autoliv's website for more information.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV; Nasdaq Stockholm: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world, as well as mobility safety solutions, such as commercial vehicles and electrical safety solutions. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2025, our products saved approximately 40,000 lives and reduced around 600,000 injuries.

We have operations in 25 countries, and we drive innovation, research, and development at our 13 technical centers. Our 65,000 employees are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. Sales in 2025 amounted to $10.8 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

