Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.: Lunar Records Fund, The First Music Catalog Tokenized Fund Premiers at Entertainment and Art Capital Roundtable During Oscars Weekend

Oscars Weekend Pioneering the Fusion of Film, Art, Music, Crypto, and Tokenization

Pre Oscar Luxury Art and Music Series -3 days.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Lunar Records Fund, a joint venture investment fund founded by Space Blue and Melody Trust , "The First Music Catalog Tokenized Fund", has been invited to lead a groundbreaking initiative at the intersection of entertainment, blockchain, and artificial intelligence which will be held during one of Hollywood's most prestigious weekends.

Lunar Records will be one of the main stories at Luminary 2026: Film, Art, Music AI, and Crypto Innovators, a premier exclusive series of luxury events and investment Roundtable conferences taking place at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles March 13-15, 2026, spotlighting transformative opportunities in tokenized real-world assets (RWA) across film, music, art, and emerging AI-driven media.

"Luminary 2026 positions Hollywood and global investors at the forefront of AI, crypto, music and entertainment convergence," said representatives from the hosting organizations. "By uniting visionary funds, iconic artists, and blockchain innovators during Oscars Weekend, we're accelerating momentum for tokenized real-world assets and next-generation creative economies."

The event series recognizes unprecedented potential in blockchain media and tokenized assets developed at the crossroads of space exploration and artistic innovation.

Luminary 2026 is Hosted by Lunar Records ' partner, Space Blue ; the company that oversaw the historic Lunaprise Mission which landed the first museum on the south pole of the moon in 2024 along with the first music catalog of hits archived for a billion years on the moon.

The Lunar Records catalog, boasting over 26,000 hit songs, is the first and only music archive sent to outer space besides the Golden Voyager album sent off into interstellar travel back in the 1970s, a project that contained only one song by Chuck Berry.

Lunar Records was spotlighted earlier this year in Billboard Magazine , Nasdaq listings, and high-profile interviews at the New York Stock Exchange , marking a seismic shift in how intellectual property intersects with digital assets.

The music themed weekend of events kicks off with the "Art Side of The Moon" series, co-hosted by Lunar Records advisor Scott Page (Pink Floyd former band member) and co-hosted/sponsored by leading entities including: Lunarbits (a bitcoin-powered cryptocurrency and creator fund), the world's first tokenized music catalog Lunar Records and Space Blue .

Saturday's event is hosted by: Singapore's MMF Fund , Asian entertainment group and Korean KPOP Group nCH, AdventFX with Stan Lee's Legion of 5 Film, and Hollywood Road Show TV hosted by Chantelle Borelli .

The weekend agenda includes:

Friday, March 13th (7 pm) :

Art Side of The Moon Program; Opening at Bellbrook Art, featuring exclusive lunar art and celebrity works from starring Lunar Records advisor, (Pink Floyd Saxophonist Scott Page's) MoonExp art anthology now on the moon original previously unseen lunar art pieces by Michael Jackson ("Love Fantasia" exhibited for the first time), Val Kilmer artwork by Scott Page Collaborator Remo Cametoro, and Alejandro Glatt collaborations with Scott Page, with others.

Saturday, March 14th (11 am-3pm): Luminary 2026 Investment Roundtable focused on AI-Crypto Entertainment Capital. Sessions will cover film funding strategies, RWA tokenization in film/art/music, impact investments, and the evolving role of blockchain in entertainment.

The Roundtable convenes representatives from funds and family offices managing over $10 billion in AUM, with Space Blue 's curated Lunar Art Fund exceeding an estimated $2 billion AUM. Featured leaders include Space Blue founder Dallas Santana, Scott Page/Web 3.0 Innovator/Pink Floyd band member, E Entertainment Founder Larry Namer , Music/AI and web 3.0 innovator Larry Dvoskian , and the highly anticipated docu-series titled Raise , created by Michael P. Nash and executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio.

3pm.-6pm Art Side of The Moon Program: Music performances will kick off at 3pm including Scott Page of Pink Floyd, and special guest musicians.

Partners and sponsors attending include: Momentum Media Fund , Space Blue , YLOX.AI , DataVault , Scaled , Lunar Records , Cremation Club Hosting Lunar Records Estate Legacy Session, and Hollywood Roadshow TV.

Sunday, March 15th (3 pm-8 pm): Black-tie Oscars viewing gala , 8 dinner, awards presentations, crypto lounge, and art and Space Blue Ticketed VIP guests . Tickets are $500 currently (increasing to $1000) and can. Be bought by contacting press@mesntv.com

Registration for approved attendees, including media/influencers and VIP tickets, is open via the event platform at luma.com/Film-Music-Crypto-AI-Fund .

About Lunar Records

Lunar Records is at the forefront of tokenized music investments, combining blockchain technologies and expertise with a passion for creative industries to deliver transparent, profitable opportunities for investors and stakeholders worldwide.

Lunar Records is a joint venture media and entertainment company founded by Space Blue and Melody Trust , (a HWAL company), for the specific curation of over 26,000 music recordings that have been preserved in a private vault for over 30 years and contain some of the rarest and most coveted unpublished recordings, videos, photos and art from countless Legendary Iconic Music Recording Artists such as Ray Charles, Ella Fitzgerald, The Jackson 5, Frank Sinatra, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Tony Bennett, The Bee Gees, Chicago, Platters, George Gershwin, Marvin Gaye, Jimi Hendrix, James Brown, Nat King Cole, John Lee Hooker, Willie Nelson, Rod Stewart, Hall and Oates, James Taylor, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, Bob Marley, The Who, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Etta James, Aretha Franklin and many other multiple platinum-selling acts.

For more information about Lunar Records Fund #1, including investment opportunities, visit www.lunarrecords.com .

About Momentum Media Fund (MMF) Founded in 2017, Momentum Media Fund (MMF) is a premier advisory and investment firm specializing in blockchain, Bitcoin tokenization, and real-world asset strategies. With a team of industry pioneers, MMF has guided over 30 ventures to unicorn status, focusing on IP inscription, corporate treasuries, and syndication.

For more, visit www.mmffund.com

