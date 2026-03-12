Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce it has received certified assays for drill hole WD-25-01 at the Wedge Mine situated in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick (BMC).

WD-25-01 HIGHLIGHTS:

DDH WD-25-01 was collared in the southern portion of the Wedge and drilled at an azimuth of 335 degrees and a dip of -50 degrees to a depth of 293 meters.

Collared in the hanging wall sediments, the drill hole intersected 22.65 meters (true width) of fine-grained pyrite VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Au, Ag) confirming the presence of high-grade copper at depth and significant Au and Ag mineralization of 0.96 Au g/t & Ag 39.52 g/t over 22.65m , including 1.01 Au g/t & 42.50 Ag g/t over 17.65m, including 13.00m assaying 1.21 g/t Au and 50.33 g/t Ag between 160.05 and 173.05 meters.

In the drill hole, the precious metal enrichment returned peak assays of 1.72 g/t Au and 148 g/t Ag, respectively.

The intersection is further characterized by a concentration of epithermal elements including As, Sb, and Sn.

Pb / Zn mineralization is also present with sample intervals up to 13.90% Pb and 19.30% Zn (Table 2 below).

The multi-element nature of mineralization is reflected in the CuEq calculations with individual sections at 9.29% CuEq and 7.47% CuEq (Table 2 below).

At the base of the VMS intersection, the copper mineralization is dominant, a 5.65-meter section between 173.05 and 178.70 is highlighted.

Elevated Cobalt (up to 424 ppm Co) and Bismuth (up to 695 ppm Bi) are found associated with the higher copper values at the base of the VMS mineralization.

The results from this drill hole are unique, with the zonation of precious metals and epithermal elements separate from the more extensive Cu mineralization at the lower contact.

This drill hole demonstrates the variation in mineralization that is common in VMS systems, even at deposit scale, further confirming the dynamic nature of Wedge deposit.

The style and extent of Au-Ag mineralization is not present in adjacent drill intersections, making this a separate, unique lens.

The cross sections in Figures 1 and 2 highlight the Au, Ag and Cu mineralization.

TABLE 1: Assay Summary (Weighted Averages)





From To Width Ag Au Cu Pb Zn Cu Eq



(m.) (m.) (m.) g/t g/t % % % %





















Overall

156.05 178.70 22.65 39.52 0.96 0.99 2.25 1.61 3.83





















Includes

161.05 178.70 17.65 42.50 1.01 1.20 2.62 2.05 4.33

























160.05 173.05 13.00 50.33 1.21 0.39 3.23 2.45 4.14





FIGURE 1: Cross Section, Drill Hole WD-25-01. Geology, Au, and Ag Assays.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/288279_83ed330254ee1994_002full.jpg





FIGURE 2: Cross Section, Drill Hole WD-25-01 Highlighting Geology, Cu and Au Assays

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/288279_83ed330254ee1994_003full.jpg

TABLE 2: Certified Assays, (156.05 - 178.70 meters)

Sample From To Width Ag Au Cu Pb Zn Cu Eq # (m.) (m.) (m.) g/t g/t % % % %



















338213 156.05 157.05 1.00 21.30 0.64 0.17 0.78 0.07 1.59 338214 157.05 158.05 1.00 24.10 0.82 0.39 0.69 0.05 2.09 338215 158.05 159.05 1.00 35.80 0.86 0.28 1.19 0.06 2.36 338216 159.05 160.05 1.00 38.00 0.81 0.33 1.34 0.07 2.41 338217 160.05 161.05 1.00 25.90 0.91 0.20 0.70 0.06 2.06 338218 161.05 162.05 1.00 148.00 1.12 0.49 5.37 0.69 6.08 338219 162.05 163.05 1.00 71.10 1.32 0.31 3.37 0.53 4.18 338220 163.05 164.05 1.00 63.20 1.10 0.30 2.77 0.72 3.68 338221 164.05 165.05 1.00 58.60 1.72 0.52 2.31 0.14 4.39 338222 165.05 166.05 1.00 116.00 0.38 0.25 13.90 8.62 7.47 338223 166.05 167.05 1.00 55.60 1.05 0.28 10.40 19.30 9.29 338224 167.05 168.05 1.00 35.30 1.42 0.29 1.50 1.22 3.43 338225 168.05 169.05 1.00 17.40 1.52 0.30 0.42 0.07 2.73 338226 169.05 170.05 1.00 19.70 1.64 0.42 0.50 0.45 3.17 338227 170.05 171.05 1.00 15.40 1.44 0.49 0.38 0.07 2.77 338228 171.05 172.05 1.00 14.40 1.14 0.76 0.19 0.03 2.59 338229 172.05 173.05 1.00 13.70 1.04 0.50 0.19 0.03 2.18 338230 173.05 174.05 1.00 11.90 0.89 0.71 0.33 0.02 2.18 338231 174.05 175.05 1.00 18.60 0.82 1.73 0.75 0.06 3.32 338232 175.05 176.05 1.00 26.90 0.73 3.33 1.42 0.95 5.31 338233 176.05 177.05 1.00 50.30 0.26 3.52 2.12 0.57 5.39 338234 177.05 177.60 0.55 10.60 0.20 4.05 0.12 2.08 5.08 338235 177.60 178.70 1.10 7.40 0.12 4.34 0.25 1.44 5.06

VMS mineralization occurs between 156.05 and 178.70 meters. Locally visible Chalcopyrite, Sphalerite and Galena occur as seen in the figures 3, 4 and 5 below.

"This drill hole was intriguing, not only confirming the presence of high-grade copper at depth but also containing a significant precious metal component previously not recognized or reported at the Wedge. In our 2024 drilling on the eastern extension, both Au and Ag are present in the assays however the widths were much smaller and associated with copper, lead and zinc rich intervals. This further demonstrates the robust nature of the mineralization at the Wedge" commented Gary Lohman, P.Geo., VP Exploration & Director.

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director, stated "Tremendous result on Hole WD-25-1 at the Wedge Mine. This clearly demonstrates the high-grade nature and the diverse composition at the Wedge Deposit. This is a completely different VMS Style Lens again. This is a diverse and unique deposit that continues to show its economic and high-grade potential. This is a high-grade Gold - Silver Burst not a Copper only style like Lens #3 we discovered. We look forward to our 2026 Drill Program at this deposit and unlock more high-grade surprises at depth and along the western corridor."





FIGURE 3: Chalcopyrite Mineralization, Sample 338235 (4.34% Cu)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/288279_83ed330254ee1994_004full.jpg





FIGURE 4: Banded Red-Brown Sphalerite, Sample 338223 (19.3% Zn)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/288279_83ed330254ee1994_005full.jpg





FIGURE 5: Banded and massive Galena, Sample 338223 (10.4% Pb)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/288279_83ed330254ee1994_006full.jpg

Analysis and QAQC

All samples were submitted to and analyzed at Activation Laboratories Ltd. (ActLabs) Ancaster Ontario, an independent commercial laboratory for both the sample preparation and assaying. Actlabs is a commercial laboratory independent of Nine Mile Metals Ltd. Samples submitted through Actlabs are run through standard preparation methods and analysed using Code 8 Peroxide ICP-OES+MS which is a high-grade four acid digestion and ICP+MS analysis. Gold analysis is done by standard fire assay (1A2) using a 30-gram sample. Overlimit assays are done by gravimetric analysis (1A3). Actlabs undertakes their own QA/AC protocols including coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.

Nine Mile's QAQC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results. QAQC and data validation was performed, and no material errors were observed.

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., PGeo., VP Exploration and Director who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, and is not independent of the Company.

Copper Equivalent (Cu-Eq) for the drill hole samples is calculated based on March 6, 2026, pricing: US$ 5.78/lb Cu, US$ 0.86/lb Pb, US$ 1.47/lb Zn, US$ 84.34/oz Ag, and US$ 5172.00/oz Au, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. Since it is unclear which metals will be the principal products, assuming different recoveries is premature at this stage. Therefore, an 80% recovery rate is justified.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration Company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC), located in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project, and the Wedge VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration, positioning itself for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge on Gold.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. . Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) we will announce complete Certified assay results once received from ALS, (b) this system once again has high combined (Pb-Zn) XRF assay results and is expected to continue throughout this area, (c) we expect the Ag & Au values from the Certified Assay results currently being processed at ALS Global Canada Laboratories to deliver high Silver & Gold values, (d) both drill holes demonstrate that the mineralized zone is open in both directions along strike and depth, and (e) the team is looking forward to modeling the geology and assays prior to initiating the 2023 program. . Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

The Canadian Venture Building, 82 Richmond St E., Toronto, Ontario Canada M5C 1P1

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288279

Source: Nine Mile Metals Ltd.