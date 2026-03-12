The Japanese government has defined new standards for agrivoltaics as regulators begin tightening oversight in response to nearly one-quarter of projects reporting reduced crop yields or sub-standard cultivation beneath solar panels.Japan has started developing national benchmarks for agrivoltaics amid rising deployment and tighter regulatory scrutiny. By the end of fiscal 2023, the country had approved 6,137 agrivoltaic sites covering 1,361.6 hectares of farmland, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF). Agrivoltaics allows solar panels to be installed above farmland ...

