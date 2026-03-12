Company named a 2026 Top Payments ISV as enterprise software leaders shift toward digital and hybrid go-to-market models

Cleverbridge, a global commerce partner and digital reseller for software and SaaS companies, today announced that it has been named one of the Electronic Transactions Association's Top Payments ISVs for 2026.

The recognition comes as enterprise software leaders face growing pressure to improve go-to-market efficiency and support more digital buying paths for routine transactions. In that environment, payments performance has become more directly tied to customer experience and commercial outcomes.

"As software companies rethink how they sell, certain foundations only become more important," said Richard Stevenson, CEO of Cleverbridge. "Payments are one of them. We're proud to be recognized by the ETA because great payments performance is essential to great global commerce. It's one part of how we help software and SaaS businesses reduce friction, improve conversion, and grow with more confidence."

Cleverbridge supports software and SaaS companies operating across self-serve, sales-led, partner-led, and hybrid motions, helping them simplify global selling and operate more effectively across the customer lifecycle. Operating in more than 240 countries and territories, the company works with established software businesses navigating increasingly complex buying environments.

Cleverbridge will attend TRANSACT 2026 in Atlanta, March 18-20, to represent the company and accept the award.

As a global commerce partner and digital reseller, Cleverbridge helps software and SaaS companies scale internationally by taking responsibility for revenue operations including payments, subscriptions, taxes, and compliance and applying services that optimize performance across the customer lifecycle. Across self-serve, sales-led, partner-led, and hybrid motions, Cleverbridge helps organizations transform their go-to-market to improve margins and drive more predictable growth.

Founded in 2005, Cleverbridge operates across 240+ markets with offices in Chicago, Austin, Cologne, London, and Singapore. Learn more at grow.cleverbridge.com

