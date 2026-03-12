Shook & Stone Pumps Up Las Vegas With Free Gas Event

Shook & Stone gave away $10,000 in gas to Las Vegas residents.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / The Shook & Stone Pumps Up Las Vegas 10,000 Dollar Free Gas Event fueled the community on March 1st, 2026. The event provided Las Vegas residents with $10,000 in free gas. Over 200 drivers attended the event, which allowed the law firm to give back directly to the community while showing its continued care and commitment.

"Gas is not a luxury. It is how people get to work, take their children to school, attend medical appointments, and manage everyday responsibilities," a firm representative stated. "By providing 10,000 dollars in free fuel, Shook & Stone delivered immediate financial relief that directly impacted households across the valley."

The Pump Up Las Vegas event provided gas to families, shift workers, small business owners, and retirees. The firm used social media and email communications to promote the event, with a representative stating, "Our emails invited community members to sign up to become Shook & Stone VIP members to receive early access to the time and location of the event. Many people took advantage of this opportunity and were among the first to be pumped up."

The representative continued, "Participants were encouraged to register in advance. On the morning of the event, the gas station location was emailed directly to registered VIP members. Later that morning, the location was announced publicly on our social media pages so that everyone had an opportunity to attend." Prior planning allowed the event to go smoothly, helping Las Vegas residents get the fuel they needed.

"One of the most meaningful parts of the day was the opportunity for Leonard Stone and John Shook to personally meet so many members of the Las Vegas community," said a firm representative. "They spent hours shaking hands, sharing conversations, and listening to stories from residents who simply wanted to say thank you. The warm handshakes and heartfelt hugs were a powerful reminder of why community involvement matters."

