Exiger Headlines Human Rights and Supply Chain Event Ethica '26

LONDON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the market-leading supply chain AI company, today announced it is the headline partner of Ethica '26: Human Rights in Supply Chains Leadership Summit, the first and largest human rights and supply chain event. Convened by Slave-Free Alliance and Hope for Justice on March 17, 2026, in London, Ethica '26 brings together global leaders and executives from procurement, compliance, sustainability, legal, government, and civil society to address one of the defining challenges of global commerce: embedding human rights into the architecture of modern supply chains

The event kicks off as a wave of new legislation sweeps across the globe, including the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and European Union, dramatically increasing regulatory, investor, and consumer pressure on businesses to act decisively and proactively to protect human rights. The inaugural summit theme, "From Risk to Resilience: Future-Proofing Supply Chains," reflects a growing global consensus that, far more than a reputational concern, human rights risk is a central operational, regulatory, and economic security priority.

"Supply chains are instruments of economic power, but without transparency and accountability, they can easily become vectors of exploitation," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "Many industries and governments and even society itself can fall prey to accepting that human rights abuses are an unfortunate, but inevitable byproduct of complex, global supply chains. But nothing could be further from the truth. With AI, we've unlocked radical transparency and the opportunity to completely reinvent how we architect supply chains. Collectively, we can solve this problem, and Ethica' 26 is bringing this urgent imperative to the global stage."

Examining the most effective technologies, policies, and long-term strategies, Ethica '26 features a diverse speaker lineup including Sheffield Hallam University Professor of Human Rights and Contemporary Slavery Dr. Laura Murphy, Hope for Justice and Slave-Free Alliance CEO Tim Nelson, and the UK Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner, as well as representatives from AstraZeneca, Hilton Foods, and Novartis. Exiger's Global Head of Client Delivery Lauren Elliott will deliver keynote remarks, "How AI Is Transforming Forced Labour Detection Across the Supply Chain," at the event. She will also join a session on "the end of plausible deniability," and the global redesign required to respond to the emerging era of greater visibility and enforcement.

This announcement follows the kickoff of several 2026 Exiger initiatives aimed at combating the spread of forced labor. In January, the company launched forcedlabor.ai built by Exiger-a revolutionary free AI tool for companies to find forced labor in their supply chains. At the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, Exiger helped launch the Global Data Partnership Against Forced Labour's new report, Harnessing Data and Intelligence for Collective Advantage: Ending Forced Labour in Global Supply Chains.

About Exiger

Exiger is a relentless force in the global fight against modern slavery, leveraging cutting-edge AI, grassroots partnerships, and government collaboration to transform supply chain transparency and combat forced labor. With over 550 corporate and government customers, Exiger's platform monitors 20 billion supply chain records for exploitation risks across critical industries. Through collaborations with NGOs such as Hope for Justice, Anti-Slavery Collective, and the Human Trafficking Institute, Exiger has empowered investigations into forced labor in Ugandan tea plantations, microelectronics, fake fashion, and solar panel production. By partnering with agencies supporting the U.S. Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force, Exiger is not only aiding in rescuing workers and disrupting unethical practices but is also advancing the sea change and global wave of anti-forced labor legislation. Recognized by Fast Company, The Wall Street Journal, S&P, Forbes, and People, and cited by Fortune 500 customers, Exiger's mission is clear: Eliminate forced labor and champion a transparent and ethical world. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

