Nasdaq Announces Live Event Firm Breakaway Closes Series B at Nine-Figure Valuation to Fuel Multi-Vertical Growth & International Expansion

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Breakaway, the nation's leading independent live-entertainment brand has announced they have closed a Series B funding round against a nine-figure valuation; with NASDAQ announcing the round in Times Square during an interview with 'Live from MarketSite' host Kristina Ayanian featuring Breakaway Co-Founders Adam Lynn and Zach Ruben, plus CRO William Van Orsdel.

The Series B is Breakaway's second institutional round in the last four years, highlighting how hot the live entertainment market sector is, and Breakaway's firm standing as the space's premiere independent brand. Breakaway counts some of the biggest names in finance, entertainment, sports, and tech on its cap table including RSE Ventures, Nick Gross's Gross Labs, Joe Marchese & Heather Hartnett's Human Ventures, Marshall Sandman's Animal Capital, Honey co-founder George Ruan, Monroe Capital founder Ted Koenig, prolific CPG guru Brian Goldberg's Asto Consumer Partners and Redbud Brands, with more big-name investors to be announced.

In addition to globalizing the Breakaway footprint, the brand will bring in highly established executives to lead the company's strategic initiatives across their entertainment flywheel - live entertainment, recorded music, and digital media. The new capital will be deployed across a wide range of items, including Breakaway going international with multiple festivals throughout Asia next year.

Since its founding, Breakaway has grown into one of the most recognized names in independent live entertainment, operating the nation's largest multi-city touring festival, a two-day, multi-stage experience for fans in markets historically underserved by major events. The company has simultaneously built out complementary businesses including Breakaway Presents, a series of pop-up events in cities like Miami and Las Vegas, and Breakaway Projects, its record label and artist-management division dedicated to discovering and amplifying emerging talent.

Lynn said, "This funding is a reflection of what our team has built - a brand that genuinely connects with fans and artists alike. We've proven the model domestically, and now we're ready to take Breakaway to the world. This capital gives us the runway to move boldly and bring our festivals to audiences who have been asking for us."

Added co-founder Zach Ruben, "We've spent years building infrastructure and a culture that scales. Closing this round at this valuation is a testament to the strength of our business fundamentals and the trust our partners and fans have placed in us. Bringing in the right executive talent will accelerate every pillar of what we're building."

Also from Van Orsdel, "With publicly traded companies at all time highs, sports teams valuations exploding, and the most recent private acquisitions in the music entertainment space, investors are excited bet on us - one of the the last remaining independents in the industry and our thesis: in the age of AI, companies focused on real life experiences will continue to grow in value.

Breakaway's 2026 touring season is already underway, with 13 festival stops scheduled across the United States featuring globally recognized headliners including Zedd, Tiësto, FISHER, Dom Dolla, Kygo, John Summit, and many more.

Additional details regarding international expansion timelines and new executive appointments will be announced in the coming months.

Breakaway is the nation's leading independent live entertainment brand, operating as a dynamic flywheel spanning live music, artist services, event management and operations, and digital media. Its tentpole touring music festivals deliver premium experiences to underserved music fans across the country. Since its inception, the festival has expanded into multiple cities and grown into a two-day, multi-stage event in every market. The brand champions accessibility, music, art, creativity, and community. Breakaway also creates cultural moments through "Breakaway Presents," a series of pop-up events in markets such as Miami and Las Vegas. The company remains dedicated to discovering and amplifying the 'next big thing' in music through its record label and artist-management division, Breakaway Projects. Learn more at teambreakaway.com.

