12.03.2026 18:02 Uhr
21CS Establishes Strategic Partnership with Eccox in Brazil

MOREHEAD CITY, NC / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / 21st Century Software Technologies, Inc. (21CS) announces a new strategic partnership with Eccox Technology. Based in Brazil, Eccox is a pioneer in developing innovative solutions that help enterprises optimize software development and testing processes on the z/OS platform.

"Brazil is home to some of the largest mainframe installations," says Eddy Ciliendo, CEO of 21CS. "By partnering with Eccox, we're combining our strengths across the Americas to directly address market needs. This alliance expands what's possible for our customers, helping them modernize with confidence and ensure their most critical systems remain secure, scalable, and future-ready."

This partnership brings together two organizations that share a strong commitment to customer success, product quality, and innovation advancing the mainframe community.

Cross-Continental Alliance:

  • Eccox becomes a 21CS partner in Brazil, expanding regional access to advanced mainframe solutions that customers already love while introducing new and innovative capabilities to the market.

  • 21CS becomes a global partner for Eccox Application Environment Management for Parallel Testing (Eccox APT), bringing the next-generation test environment manager for scalable parallelism, runtime isolation, reproduction, and autonomous automation capabilities to enterprise z/OS customers.

This partnership will accelerate the next phase of mainframe modernization. Together, 21CS and Eccox will expand global reach, strengthen support for customers, and deliver even greater value to organizations running mission-critical workloads.

Contact:

21CS Marketing
marketing@21cs.com

SOURCE: 21CS



