Onit Expands the Unity Suite with Unity RFP to Strengthen Legal Vendor Governance and Rate Transparency

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Onit today announced Unity RFP, a Request for Proposal and rate analysis solution that expands the Unity suite and is scheduled for release in the first half of 2026.

Traditional legal RFP solutions often require significant standalone investment and operate outside the legal system of record. Unity RFP brings structured vendor sourcing directly into Unity and will be available to Unity ELM customers through no-cost promotional access programs designed to accelerate adoption.

As legal departments face growing pressure to control outside counsel spend and demonstrate measurable financial discipline, the RFP process has become a critical governance control point. According to a 2025 report from Major, Lindsey & Africa, the number of legal RFPs issued by Fortune 500 companies increased by 42% between 2024 and mid-2025. Yet in many organizations, vendor selection and rate negotiation still occur across fragmented email threads, spreadsheets, and standalone tools operating outside the legal system of record.

Unity RFP modernizes this process by bringing governed workflows, pricing transparency, and defensible vendor governance directly into Unity's matter and spend management environment.

"Legal teams are expected to manage cost, risk, and performance with increasing precision," said Michael Farlekas, CEO of Onit. "Unity RFP extends our AI-native platform to formalize vendor selection and rate analysis so that the right firm is selected with the right AFA approach based on the matter. Unity RFP will be delivered within Unity ELM, ensuring a fully turnkey process. The same system that governs legal matter and spend management will now include an RFP workflow, helping teams operate with greater consistency, transparency, and control."

Elevating the legal RFP process with structure and financial rigor

As outside counsel relationships grow more complex and fee arrangements continue to evolve, legal operations teams require tools that support objective evaluation, structured negotiation, and audit-ready decision making. Beyond automation, Unity RFP enables law firms to clearly articulate their approach, expertise, and differentiated value within a standardized evaluation framework. As AI adoption accelerates across legal departments and law firms, organizations are increasingly evaluating not only cost and experience, but also how firms plan to leverage technology to deliver measurable value.

Unity RFP introduces a repeatable RFP workflow that includes:

Template-driven RFP creation and customizable questionnaires

Access to 8,000 law firms with specific law firm attribution

Secure vendor portal for proposal submission and communication

Structured pricing capture for hourly and fixed fee proposals

Side-by-side vendor comparison with pricing breakdowns by phase and task

Weighted scorecards and internal review workflows

Reverse auction capabilities with configurable bid visibility

Direct integration of the selected proposal into Unity ELM

Historical RFP reporting and trend analysis

By formalizing vendor selection and negotiation within Unity, legal teams can strengthen governance, improve pricing visibility, and align RFP outcomes with broader spend management objectives.

Bringing vendor governance inside the legal system of record

Unity RFP operates natively within the Unity platform, aligning vendor governance with matter and spend management in a unified environment while enabling natural language queries through Ask Unity.

Built on Unity's AI-native architecture introduced earlier this month, Unity RFP benefits from shared vendor records, centralized reporting, and coordinated workflows across legal operations. This integrated foundation reduces fragmentation and keeps vendor selection, rate analysis, and financial oversight within the same system of record. Because Unity RFP is native to the Unity platform, vendor selections and agreed rate structures can flow directly into matter and spend workflows, supporting improved financial outcomes through optimized rates and fee arrangements.

As legal operations continue to mature, organizations are moving away from disconnected point solutions toward unified platforms that connect data, workflows, and governance controls. Unity RFP reflects Onit's continued expansion of the Unity suite to support the full lifecycle of legal vendor governance and spend management.

Availability

Unity RFP is scheduled for release in the first half of 2026 and will be available to customers operating on the Unity platform. All ELM clients will have access to a number of RFPs per year as part of their existing ELM subscription at no additional cost. Additional RFP events, including unlimited use options will be offered with simple, value-based pricing, which will be announced in April.

About Onit

Onit provides AI-native legal operations solutions that help legal teams manage spend, risk, contracts, and operational complexity. Through its Unity suite of products, agents, and workflows, Onit delivers integrated solutions designed for modern legal operations. Founded in 2011, Onit supports more than 3,000 customers globally in improving visibility, enforcing governance, and driving measurable efficiency across legal and business teams.

