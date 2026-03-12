Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.: Chesapeake Financial Shares to Cap Record Breaking 125th Anniversary at Annual Shareholder Meeting on April 3

Watch the Earnings Report Video

KILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (CFS) announced that its 125th Annual Shareholder Meeting will take place on April 3, 2026, marking the culmination of a record-breaking year and the company's 125th anniversary celebration.

In 2025, CFS delivered strong financial performance driven by disciplined strategy and long-term positioning. Fourth quarter earnings totaled $6.45 million, more than double the prior year, while full-year earnings reached $10 million. Total assets grew to $1.67 billion, loan growth exceeded targets, asset quality remained strong, and diversified non-interest income divisions contributed meaningfully to results.

Shareholders also benefited from continued dividend growth and a 51% total stock return for the year.

For more information about Chesapeake Financial Shares stock (CPKF), or to receive daily e-mail alerts of our stock price, see www.chesapeakefinancialshares.com. The company is followed by Zacks Investment Research, and a copy of their report can also be found on this site or at www.zacks.com. Chesapeake Financial Shares is an over-the-counter, publicly traded stock.

