Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dieser 37-Mio.-€-Goldentwickler sitzt auf einem möglichen $2-Milliarden-Projekt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
12.03.2026 18:02 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.: Chesapeake Financial Shares to Cap Record Breaking 125th Anniversary at Annual Shareholder Meeting on April 3

Watch the Earnings Report Video

KILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (CFS) announced that its 125th Annual Shareholder Meeting will take place on April 3, 2026, marking the culmination of a record-breaking year and the company's 125th anniversary celebration.

Watch the Earnings Report Video: WATCH: Chesapeake Financial Shares 2025 Earnings Report - Chesapeake Bank

In 2025, CFS delivered strong financial performance driven by disciplined strategy and long-term positioning. Fourth quarter earnings totaled $6.45 million, more than double the prior year, while full-year earnings reached $10 million. Total assets grew to $1.67 billion, loan growth exceeded targets, asset quality remained strong, and diversified non-interest income divisions contributed meaningfully to results.

Shareholders also benefited from continued dividend growth and a 51% total stock return for the year.

For more information about Chesapeake Financial Shares stock (CPKF), or to receive daily e-mail alerts of our stock price, see www.chesapeakefinancialshares.com. The company is followed by Zacks Investment Research, and a copy of their report can also be found on this site or at www.zacks.com. Chesapeake Financial Shares is an over-the-counter, publicly traded stock. Follow Chesapeake Bank on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Contact: Jeffrey M. Szyperski 1-800-434-1181

SOURCE: Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/chesapeake-financial-shares-to-cap-record-breaking-125th-anniversary-1146850

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.