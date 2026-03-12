Galway Metals Inc.: Galway Metals Enters into Letter of Engagement with Eskar Capital Corporation for Investor Relations Services

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSX-V:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) ("Galway Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a six (6) month Capital Markets Advisory Agreement (the "Agreement") with Eskar Capital Corporation ("Eskar Capital"), an exempt market dealer registered in British Columbia, Ontario and Québec.

Under the Agreement, Eskar Capital will provide investor relations and communications services to the Company including strategic capital markets advisory, introductions to institutional investors and family offices, and investor outreach initiatives.

The Company will pay Eskar Capital C$9,000 per month, plus applicable taxes, for the initial six (6) month term, which commenced on March 11, 2026. In addition, the Company has approved a grant to Eskar Capital for 300,000 stock options, exercisable at a price of $0.64 per common share and expiring on March 11, 2031. The grant is in compliance with terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Eskar Capital has agreed to comply with the Company's insider trading policy and will observe the Company's trading blackout periods.

Eskar Capital and its affiliates are at arm's length to the Company and have no other relationship with the Company except pursuant to the Agreement.

The Agreement will be filed with the TSXV and remains subject to the TSXV's acceptance.

About Galway Metals Inc.

Galway Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, high-grade, open-pitable flagship Clarence Stream gold project in southwest New Brunswick. Clarence Stream is an emerging gold district with an exploration strike length of approximately 65 kilometres and the existing resource is open in virtually all directions. Galway Metals holds a 90% participating interest in the Estrades Project, a former producing high-grade, gold-rich polymetallic VMS mine in the northern Abitibi of western Québec. Led by a management team with a proven track-record of creating shareholder value having sold Galway Resources for US$340 million, Galway Metals is focused on creating value for all its stakeholders.

For additional Information on Galway Metals Inc., Please contact:

Robert Hinchcliffe, President & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 1-800-771-0680

Website: www.galwaymetalsinc.com

Email: info@galwaymetalsinc.com

