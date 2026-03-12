IDT Corporation: NRSInsights' February 2026 Retail Same-Store Sales Report

February same-store sales increased 4% year-over-year

The average price paid for the top 500 items in February increased 2.7% year-over-year

NEWARK, N.J., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRSInsights, a provider of sales data and analytics drawn from retail transactions processed through the National Retail Solutions (NRS) point-of-sale (POS) platform, today announced comparative retail same-store sales results for February 2026.

As of February 28, 2026, the NRS retail network comprised approximately 38,700 active terminals across 33,600 stores, reflecting the expected normalization from seasonal retailers following the year-end cycle alongside continued year-over-year expansion of the core independent retail base.

February Highlights

(Same-store sales, unit sales, transactions, and average price data refer to February 2026 and are compared to February 2025 unless otherwise noted. All comparisons are provided on a "per calendar day" basis to remove from consideration variability in the number of days per month or three-month period.)

SALES Same-store sales increased 4.0% year-over-year. In the previous month (January 2026), same-store sales increased 5.8% year-over-year.







Same-store sales increased 4.4% compared to the previous month (January 2026). Same-store sales in January 2026 decreased 6.6% compared to the previous month (December 2025). For the three months ended February 28, 2026, same-store sales increased 4.3% compared to the corresponding three months a year ago.



UNITS SOLD Units sold decreased 0.2% year-over-year. In the previous month (January 2026), units sold increased 2.9% year-over-year. Units sold increased 2.1% compared to the previous month (January 2025). Units sold in January 2025 decreased 2.2% compared to the previous month (December 2025).

BASKETS (TRANSACTIONS) PER STORE Baskets decreased 0.8% year-over-year. In the previous month (January 2026), baskets increased 0.3% year-over-year. Baskets increased 3.7% compared to the previous month (January 2026). Baskets in January 2026 decreased 4.6% compared to the previous month (December 2025).

AVERAGE PRICES A dollar-weighted average of prices for the top 500 items purchased in February 2026 increased 2.7% year-over-year, more than the 1.2% year-over-year increase in January 2026.



Commentary from Brandon Thurber (VP, Data Sales & Client Success at NRS)

"The trend of steadily increasing year-over-year same-store sales again proved durable in February, increasing 4.0%. The sequential increase - adjusted for the number of days - was comparable at 4.4%.

"Growth was driven by increased sales in key convenience categories, including cigarettes, prepared cocktails, smokeless tobacco, energy beverages, and rolling papers. Some New Years' resolutions evidently went by the boards quickly this year.

"Gains were particularly large in Midwestern cities including Chicago and Detroit, while sales growth slowed along the East Coast, highlighting the key role that regional factors, including weather, can play in shaping results.

"Our measure of inflation - the average rate of year-over-year price increase for the best-selling items on our network - jumped to 2.7% from 1.2% in January, marking the first increase after four consecutive months of decreases."

NRSInsights Reports

The NRSInsights monthly Retail Same-Store Sales Reports are intended to provide timely topline data reflective of sales at NRS' network of independent, predominantly urban, retail stores.

Same-store data comparisons of February 2026 with February 2025 are derived from approximately 196 million transactions processed through the approximately 24,800 stores on the NRS network that scanned transactions in both months. Same-store data comparisons of February 2026 with January 2026 are derived from approximately 247 million transactions processed through approximately 32,500 stores.

Same-store data comparisons for the three months ended February 28, 2026 with the year-ago three months are derived from approximately 605 million transactions processed through those stores that scanned transactions in both three-month periods.

NRS POS Platform

The NRS platform predominantly serves small-format, independent, retail stores nationwide including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, and tobacco and sundries sellers. These independent retailers operate in all 50 states and the District of Colombia, including 205 of the 210 designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States, and in Canada. During February 2026, NRS' POS terminals processed $1.9 billion in sales (+14% year-over-year) across 122 million transactions.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

National Retail Solutions operates a leading point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for independent retailers nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions and effectively manage their businesses. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers, brokers, analytics firms, and advertisers access the terminal's digital display network to reach these retailers' predominantly urban, multi-cultural shopper base, and to harness transaction data-based learnings to identify growth opportunities and measure both execution and returns on marketing investment. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

