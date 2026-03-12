Yacht Club de Monaco introduces smart mooring technology with Seadamp installation

MONACO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Yacht Club de Monaco has equipped part of its marina with a new-generation hydraulic mooring damper designed to enhance both comfort and safety, particularly during wintering periods.

The new device, called 'Seadamp', was presented by the Italian company Seares, which has taken part in the Monaco Smart Marina programme in recent years.

Combining mechanical performance with digital innovation, the system effectively absorbs the energy generated by swell and water movement, reducing dynamic peak loads and fatigue stress on mooring lines by up to 90%. In comparable Mediterranean marinas, Seadamp installations have also recorded up to twice the stability at berth, around 50% less pontoon movement, and a 45% reduction in measured accelerations, significantly improving onboard comfort during rougher sea states. In addition, the system is designed to be energy-independent, converting wave motion into electrical energy to power its onboard electronics.

"As Seares, working alongside the Yacht Club de Monaco is a strong confirmation of the relevance of our Seadamp technology," says Giorgio Cucè, CEO of Seares. "This collaboration allows us to deploy and further refine data-driven mooring solutions in one of the most demanding and visionary marinas in the world, enhancing safety, comfort, and environmental performance for today's and tomorrow's yachting."

When equipped with sensors, Seadamp units continuously measure the loads on each mooring line and transmit real-time data to a dedicated dashboard. This enables 24/7 berth monitoring, automatic alerts when preset thresholds are exceeded, and the creation of historical databases that support more sustainable and predictive management of port infrastructure.

With this installation - part of its collective initiative Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting - the Yacht Club de Monaco reaffirms its commitment to promoting advanced solutions that enhance safety, comfort, and environmental performance within its marina, fully aligned with its vision for a more responsible and forward-looking yachting industry.

