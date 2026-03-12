Palo Alto, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Lucas Venture Group is pleased to announce that Jack Bixby Lucas, General Partner of Lucas Venture Group will be speaking at TechCon SoCal 2026. This year's event will be held May 22, 23 at the San Diego State University in San Diego, California.

TechCon SoCal, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon SoCal 2026 or registering for the conference can visit here.

About Lucas Venture Group

Lucas Venture Group (LVG) is a third-generation, early-stage venture firm rooted in six decades of Silicon Valley investing. We back founders across our pillars of Health, Infrastructure, and Intelligence, providing early capital, strategic guidance, and long-term partnership to help bold ideas grow into transformative companies.

About TechCon Global:

TechCon Global is a leading organization founded in 2019, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through high-impact innovation events. We empower innovation and foster investment ecosystems that drive sustainable growth and meaningful change worldwide. Our programs blend operator insight with a practical innovation approach, supported by mentors, acurated innovation platform, and access to business investors for startups. Driven by purpose and passion, we continue to expand our reach, uniting bold thinkers, visionary founders, and impact-driven investors, guided by a consistent innovation approach that turns ideas into outcomes.

Source: TechCon Global