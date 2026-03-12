FCA & Former OCC to Keynote CBC Summit Europe 2026, with Elliptic as Title Sponsor

LONDON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CBC Summit Europe 2026, the premier event for crypto banking, compliance, and stablecoins, will take place on 17 March 2026, in London, UK, featuring Victoria McLoughlin, Head of Digital Assets at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Rodney E. Hood, former Acting U.S. Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), as keynote speakers.

Attendees at this year's CBC Summit Europe will have the unique opportunity to hear directly from both US, UK, and European viewpoints on crypto banking, compliance, and stablecoins.

As Head of Department at the FCA, Ms. Victoria McLoughlin has overall responsibility for supervising crypto asset firms, and hybrid crypto and payments firms active within the UK. She oversees c.40 of the FCA's specialist colleagues, with specific responsibilities for financial crime risk, compliance with Money Laundering Regulations (including the Travel Rule), financial promotions rules and teams that address Serious Organised Crime and Fraud arising in the sector.

The Honorable Rodney E. Hood is a nationally recognized financial regulator, board director, and strategic advisor with nearly three decades of experience in financial regulation, economic policy, and banking. As Acting Comptroller of the Currency, he played a catalytic role in integrating digital assets into the U.S. banking system, advancing regulatory clarity through OCC Interpretive Letters 1183 and 1184.

Hood is the only person in U.S. history to have led both the federal credit union and federal banking regulators, giving him a uniquely comprehensive, system-wide perspective on financial supervision, regulatory policy, and institutional governance.

CBC is proud to announce Elliptic as the Title Sponsor of CBC Summit Europe 2026. Elliptic is a global leader in blockchain analytics and crypto compliance, supporting financial institutions, regulators, and crypto businesses in managing risk and meeting regulatory obligations across digital asset ecosystems.

"CBC Summit Europe represents a critical need for global dialogue around crypto banking, compliance, and stablecoins," said Joshua Radbod, CEO of CBC Summit. "With insights from regulators on both sides of the Atlantic, CBC is creating a much-needed platform for collaboration between policymakers and industry."

