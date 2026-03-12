ThriveCart Acquires Automated Webinar Platform, Stealth Seminar

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / ThriveCart, an all-in-one creator commerce and learning platform used by more than 75,000 businesses worldwide, today announced the acquisition of Stealth Seminar, a webinar and automated event platform widely used for delivering live or pre-recorded sessions, including course launches and trainings. The acquisition expands ThriveCart's capabilities for course creators, coaches, and membership businesses by embedding webinar and event conversion infrastructure directly inside its platform.

ThriveCart is used by creators and digital education businesses to sell courses, memberships, certifications, and subscription programs. The platform combines high-conversion checkout, funnels, subscription billing, affiliate management, and a built-in learning management system (LMS). Businesses using ThriveCart have processed more than $8 billion in sales across more than 70 million transactions. ThriveCart's LMS supports more than 12 million student enrollments, and its affiliate system includes over 900,000 registered affiliates.

Across the creator and course economy, many businesses operate with fragmented software stacks - often combining course platforms, webinar tools, checkout systems, community platforms, and marketing automation products. ThriveCart's strategy is to unify these workflows into a single creator commerce and learning platform.

With Stealth Seminar, ThriveCart customers will be able to run live webinars, automated webinars, and scheduled training events directly connected to course offers, membership enrollments, checkout flows, and subscription upgrades.

"ThriveCart is building the future platform for digital commerce and creator education businesses," said Ismael Wrixen, CEO of ThriveCart. "Course creators and membership operators shouldn't need a fragmented stack of tools to launch and grow. By bringing webinar and automated event capabilities into ThriveCart, we're connecting education, engagement, and conversion inside one unified platform."

Wrixen added: "Many creator businesses today use course and community platforms alongside separate checkout and webinar systems. Our focus has been the revenue and conversion infrastructure layer, and we're now expanding that into native engagement and learning workflows."

About ThriveCart

ThriveCart is a creator commerce and learning platform designed for course creators, coaches, membership businesses, and digital entrepreneurs. The platform combines high-conversion checkout technology, course and membership delivery, subscription management, affiliate programs, funnels, and lifecycle tools in one unified system. ThriveCart powers more than 75,000 businesses worldwide, has processed over $8 billion in sales across more than 70 million transactions, supports more than 12 million student enrollments, and includes an affiliate network of over 900,000 affiliates. ThriveCart's mission is to replace fragmented creator tech stacks with a unified commerce and learning platform. Visit thrivecart.com for more.

Media Contact:

Jared Orlin

ThriveCart

jared.orlin@thrivecart.com

https://thrivecart.com/

SOURCE: ThriveCart

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/thrivecart-acquires-automated-webinar-platform-stealth-seminar-1146898