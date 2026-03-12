Centri Business Consulting: Centri Announces Participating Companies for Second Annual Capital Conference at Nasdaq

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Centri Business Consulting , one of the industry's fastest-growing and most respected accounting and advisory firms, today announced the participating companies confirmed for the Second Annual Centri Capital Conference on Tuesday, April 14, at Nasdaq Market Site in New York City.

The invite-only event will bring together more than 500 investors, executives, and growth-stage company leaders for a full day of programming focused on capital formation, emerging industry trends, and the dealmaking landscape in 2026. Presenting companies will deliver formal company presentations to an audience of qualified investors, while fireside chat participants will engage in moderated conversations designed to offer a deeper look at their businesses and the markets in which they operate. Participating companies will also be available for 1 on 1 investor meetings and networking throughout the day.

"This year's participating companies represent some of the most compelling growth stories across the sectors driving today's economy," said Michael Aiello, CEO and Managing Partner of Centri Business Consulting. "They're developing breakthrough therapeutics, building the infrastructure for the next generation of digital finance, applying artificial intelligence in ways that generate real business value, and pioneering clean technology solutions to some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For the investors, analysts, and business leaders in the room, this conference is an opportunity to get an informed, first-hand look at the companies shaping these markets. We are proud to provide a platform that brings both sides of that conversation together."

Presenting and Fireside Companies

The following companies are scheduled to deliver formal presentations at the 2026 Centri Capital Conference:

237 Global | Technology | Private | https://www.237global.com/

AVAX One Technology Ltd. | Digital Assets | http://www.agriforcegs.com/

Arrive AI Inc. | Technology | https://www.arriveai.com/

aTyr Pharma | Healthcare/Life Sciences | http://www.atyrpharma.com/

BitFufu | Digital Assets | https://www.bitfufu.com/

Chaince Digital | Financial Services | https://chaincedigital.com/

Citius Pharma | Healthcare/Life Sciences | http://www.citiuspharma.com/

CoinShares | Digital Assets | https://coinshares.com/

DeFi Development Corp. | Digital Assets | https://defidevcorp.com/

Duos Technology | Technology | https://www.duostechnologies.com/

Emergence | Technology | Private | https://www.emergence.ai/

EmphyCorp Pharmaceutical | Healthcare/Biotechnology | Private | https://EmphyCorp.com

Fortitude Mining | Digital Assets | Private | https://fortitudemining.com/

Grayscale | Digital Assets | Private | https://www.grayscale.com/

Hemogenyx | Healthcare/Biotechnology | http://www.hemogenyx.com/

IPM Inc. | Technology/Software | https://ipm.com

Kalohexis | Healthcare/Life Sciences | Private | https://www.endevicabio.com/

Kazia Therapeutics | Healthcare/Biotechnology | https://kaziatherapeutics.com/

Maxona Pharmaceuticals | Healthcare/Life Sciences | Private | http://www.maxonapharm.com/

MVB Financial | Financial Services | http://www.mvbbanking.com/

Nerdy Inc. | Technology/EdTech | http://www.nerdy.com/

Orchestra BioMed | Healthcare/Life Sciences | http://www.orchestrabiomed.com/

Oova | Healthcare/Life Sciences | Private | http://www.oova.life/

Qumulus AI | Technology | Private | https://www.qumulusai.com/

Peraso | Technology | https://perasoinc.com/

PulseData AI | Healthcare/Biotechnology | Private | http://www.pulsedata.io/

reAlpha Tech Corp. | Technology/PropTech | https://www.realpha.com/

Recycle Track Systems (RTS) | Technology/CleanTech | Private | https://www.rts.com/

Seek Labs | Healthcare | Private | http://www.seeklabs.com/

Streamex Corp. | Digital Assets | http://www.streamex.com/

WorkGenius | Technology/Software | Private | http://www.workgenius.com/

Participating Companies

The following companies are available to meet with investors at the 2026 Centri Capital Conference:

? 237 Global

? 3 Hti, LLC

? Acclara AI

? Adapt Ready

? Adnexus Biotech

? Airalux Medical

? Andromeda Health

? Arrive AI Inc.

? aTyr Pharma

? AVAX One Technology Ltd.

? BitFufu

? Brainify.AI

? Brinter

? carrotcake AI

? Cell BioEngines

? Chaince Digital

? Citius Pharma

? Cloud Counselage Pvt. Ltd.

? CoinShares

? DeFi Development Corp.

? dextego

? Duos Technology

? EASL Tech, Inc.

? Emergence

? EmphyCorp Pharmaceutical

? Endevica Bio

? ETRM Services

? Fortitude Mining

? Giftpack

? Glofa

? GrayMatters Health

? Grayscale

? Helio Corporation

? Hemogenyx

? IPM Inc. (Intelligent Protection Management)

? it's electric

? Jelikalite

? Kalohexis

? Kazia Therapeutics

? KELLS

? Kraus Hamdani Aerospace

? Maxona Pharmaceuticals

? MVB Financial

? Nerdy Inc.

? Neuropathix, Inc.

? NinjaCat

? Oova

? Orchestra BioMed

? Peraso

? PleoPharma

? PulseData AI

? Qumulus AI

? Recycle Track Systems (RTS)

? Reliance Global Group Inc

? Scalestack

? Seek Labs

? Starton Therapeutics

? Streamex Corp.

? Tapply

? TenViz

? Vanteltix Pharma, Inc.

? Vital Audio

? Vivos Therapeutics

? WorkGenius

? ZenaTech

The 2026 Centri Capital Conference will also feature thought-provoking panel discussions covering the macro capital markets outlook, the IPO landscape, regulatory developments, digital assets and fintech, healthcare and life sciences, artificial intelligence, and energy and nuclear as an emerging investment theme.

The conference is an invite-only event. For more information, please visit centriconsulting.com/capital-conference or contact capitalconference@centriconsulting.com.

About Centri Business Consulting

Centri Business Consulting provides the highest quality advisory consulting services to its clients by being reliable and responsive to their needs. Centri provides companies with the expertise they need to meet their reporting demands. Centri specializes in financial reporting , internal controls , technical accounting research , valuation , mergers & acquisitions , and tax , CFO and HR advisory services for companies of various sizes and industries . From complex technical accounting transactions to monthly financial reporting , our professionals can offer any organization the specialized expertise and multilayered skillsets to ensure the project is completed timely and accurately.

Media Contacts:

Amanda Zeigler

Centri Business Consulting

azeigler@centriconsulting.com

215-654-6850 Ext-744

Jeremy Dreisbach

R&J Strategic Communications

jdreisbach@randjsc.com

973-768-0102

SOURCE: Centri Business Consulting

