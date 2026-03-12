CASINOenquirer: Ontario's Regulated Online Gambling Market Surpasses $10 Billion in Cumulative Revenue as Consumer Shift Toward Licensed Platforms Accelerates

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Ontario's regulated online gambling market has now generated more than $10 billion in total operator revenue since its launch in April 2022, according to data published by iGaming Ontario (iGO), the provincial agency responsible for conducting and managing online gambling in the province. The milestone underscores a decisive shift among Ontario consumers towards licensed, provincially regulated platforms and away from the offshore sites that once dominated the market.

The 2025 calendar year alone saw licensed operators handle approximately $98.3 billion in total wagers and generate $4 billion in non-adjusted gross gaming revenue (NAGGR), representing year-on-year increases of 26% and 34%, respectively. December 2025 capped the year with record monthly figures: $9.5 billion in total wagering activity and $425.4 million in revenue. Ontario's 20% tax rate on iGaming revenue means the province collected an estimated $807 million in tax receipts from the regulated market in 2025 alone, with cumulative tax revenue since launch reaching approximately $2.04 billion.

The growth reflects a broader consumer behavioural shift. According to a joint study released by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and iGaming Ontario, 83.7% of Ontario players surveyed between January and February 2025 reported using a regulated gambling site. When the market launched three years ago, that figure was significantly lower, with a large proportion of real money online gambling activity taking place on offshore platforms that operated outside provincial oversight and consumer protection frameworks.

"What we're witnessing in Ontario is the maturation of a regulated market thats delivering real results for both consumers and the province," said Jonathan Farrell, contributing editor at CASINOenquirer and an iGaming industry consultant with over 17 years of experience in the sector. "The numbers tell a clear story: when players have access to licensed operators that are held accountable for fair play, responsible gambling, and timely payouts, they choose those platforms. The challenge for consumers now isn't whether to play on a licensed site, it's identifying which of the more than 80 approved operators best fits their preferences."

To address that challenge, Jonathan and the editorial team at CASINOenquirer have published a comprehensive market analysis covering Ontario's 2025 iGaming performance, including revenue breakdowns by product vertical, player engagement trends, channelization data, and the competitive landscape across the province's 48 licensed operators and 82 gaming sites. The report draws on official performance data from iGaming Ontario and public records from the AGCO.

Ontario currently operates the most competitive regulated online gambling market in North America by number of licensed operators. Online casino gambling accounts for the vast majority of activity, representing 87% of total wagers and 75% of total revenue in December 2025. Active player accounts rose to 1.27 million by year-end, a 24.5% increase over 2024, while average revenue per active account reached a record $334.

The province's success is drawing attention from other jurisdictions. Alberta has passed the iGaming Alberta Act, establishing a framework modelled on Ontario's competitive, multi-operator approach. In the United States, where individual states regulate online gambling independently, Ontario's trajectory offers a case study in how a large, well- regulated market can balance consumers choice, player protection, and public revenue generation simultaneously.

"The real benchmark for a healthy market isn't just revenue growth, it's the channelisation rate," added Farrell. "When more than 8 in 10 players are choosing regulated sites over unregulated alternatives, it means the licensed operators are genuinely competing on product quality, not just brand recognition. That's good for players, good for the province, and good for the long-term sustainability of the industry."

CASINOenquirer emphasises that all content is intended for individuals aged 19 and older in Ontario. The platform actively promotes responsible gambling and directs readers to ConnexOntario (1-866-531-2600) and provincial self-exclusion tools for anyone who may need support.

