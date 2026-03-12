Lusha Partners with Clay to Bring Verified B2B Data to GTM Builders

Built for Builders: Lusha and Clay partner to provide a high-quality, compliant data foundation for the next generation of GTM Engineers.

A closer look at how verified contact data, buying signals, and compliance standards improve pipeline on automated revenue systems

Boston, MA, USA, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lusha , the premium B2B data intelligence layer trusted by more than 1 million users worldwide, today announced a partnership with Clay , joining the Clay ecosystem as a verified data provider. The integration gives Clay users direct access to Lusha's premium contact data, buying signals, and compliant data infrastructure to power advanced go-to-market (GTM) automation workflows.

As Clay expands across the EMEA region, opening their first office in London, the partnership helps go-to-market teams address regional data-handling requirements. By using Lusha as a primary data source designed to support GDPR-compliant data practices, GTM engineers can build localized enrichment waterfalls while maintaining email deliverability and operational consistency across EMEA markets.

Yoni Tserruya, CEO and Co-Founder of Lusha, said, "I've watched Clay build something real. They didn't just coin a term "GTM engineer." They earned a category and built a community around it. When we looked at where the most serious builders work, it was Clay. This partnership was the obvious next step. Lusha brings the unified, verified data, the buying signals, and the compliance infrastructure. Clay brings the orchestration. Together, GTM builders get data they can build on and the ability to act on it."

KEY FACTS

Lusha supports more than 1 million users globally across sales, RevOps, marketing, recruiting, and GTM engineering teams.

Clay users gain access to business profiles backed by 98% email deliverability and 85% phone accuracy (proprietary performance metrics).

The integration includes buying signals such as funding rounds, hiring surges, headcount growth, and executive job changes.

Lusha maintains accredited ISO 27701 and ISO 31700 certifications and is fully GDPR and CCPA compliant, providing a necessary compliance shield for teams scaling internationally.

Data quality is linked to measurable impacts on sales productivity and campaign performance.

GTM Automation Depends on Data Accuracy at the Point of Entry

Automated revenue systems rely on structured workflows, conditional logic, and AI-driven lead prioritization. In these systems, inaccurate contact data at the point of entry can disrupt routing, ruin deliverability, and create inefficiencies across systems and automations.

Teams can reduce bounce rates, protect sender reputation, and preserve reporting accuracy when workflows begin with verified records. When configured as the first data source within a Clay workflow, Lusha enables GTM engineers to begin automation with updated, validated business profiles rather than correcting errors downstream.

Data accuracy at ingestion directly influences overall system performance for organizations designing outbound engines, RevOps automation, or signal-based routing frameworks.

Buying Signals Enable Event-Driven Revenue Workflows

GTM automation is increasingly based on real-time signals. Instead of static lists, revenue systems now trigger outreach based on relevancy, acting on signals such as funding announcements, hiring velocity, headcount growth, and executive movement.

The Lusha-Clay integration embeds Lusha's buying signals directly into Clay's workflow builders. From funding, hiring, and job changes, enrich company and contact signals to personalize outreach based on context. The partnership introduces Lusha's Lookalike Prospecting to the Clay directory. Rather than relying on broad industry filters, Lusha's algorithm analyzes hiring velocity, departmental growth, and digital footprint to find "statistical twins" of a company's best customers.

Event-driven workflows improve timing precision, allowing outreach to align with operational changes and growth moments within target accounts.

Verified Data Reduces the "Enrichment Waterfall" Effect

Many revenue teams rely on multiple data vendors queried sequentially to complete contact records, a process commonly referred to as an "enrichment waterfall."

While waterfalls are designed to increase coverage, they can introduce inconsistent records, duplicate vendor costs, and latency across automation pipelines. When early sources lack reliability, teams consume additional credits and increase operational complexity.

For teams that choose to place Lusha at the top of an enrichment sequence, workflows begin with verified and compliant data and strong coverage. Starting with a trusted provider can help improve match consistency, reduce unnecessary vendor queries, and support domain reputation management across automated outbound campaigns. This partnership eliminates the "scraping tax," the time wasted on bounces, hallucinations, and manual cleanup, allowing teams to focus on strategy and innovation.

Enterprise Governance and International Standards Shape Vendor Selection

As automated go-to-market systems scale globally, governance and industry-leading compliance standards increasingly shape vendor selection. Enterprise procurement teams evaluate data providers based on coverage and accuracy, privacy frameworks, and documented compliance controls.

Lusha holds accredited ISO 27701 and ISO 31700 certifications and adheres to GDPR and CCPA requirements. These standards establish structured privacy management systems and international governance alignment for enterprise customers. This provides a "Compliance Shield" for every GTM workflow, ensuring that as teams scale from North America to EMEA, they are building on a foundation that is fully GDPR and CCPA compliant.

"Lusha is great. Yoni Tserruya is great. I've truly been wanting to partner for years. Hyped it's happening now!" said Varun Anand, Co-founder and COO of Clay.



Lusha's proprietary seven-step verification process combines community contributions with vetted vendor partnerships to maintain data freshness, reliability, and compliance alignment across global markets.

For more information, visit https://www.lusha.com/ .

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is a common Lusha workflow in Clay?

Start with lookalike companies ? prioritize accounts with signal-informed outreach ? enrich decision-makers with verified emails and direct dials.

Why is verified B2B data important for GTM automation?

Automated revenue workflows depend on accurate contact information to function correctly. Starting with Lusha's verified data improves deliverability and results.

What are buying signals in sales automation?

Buying signals are real-world changes,such as buyer intent, job moves, and company growth,that allow teams to act when timing and relevance align. By fusing these signals into a unified data layer, GTM builders can move beyond static lists to prioritize the most strategic, relevant customers at the exact moment of opportunity.

What is an enrichment waterfall?

An enrichment waterfall is a sequential process of querying multiple data vendors to complete missing fields in a contact record. Add Lusha to waterfall enrichment flows for verified email and phone contact data with strong European coverage. Consolidate inbound enrichment, CRM hygiene, and outbound list building into one flow. Phone-first sequences drive higher connect rates with Lusha's verified direct dials.

How does ISO 27701 affect B2B data providers?

ISO 27701 certification demonstrates a structured privacy information management system, which many enterprise organizations require during vendor selection.

Can verified contact data improve email deliverability?

High-confidence email records can reduce bounce rates and help protect sender domain reputation across outbound campaigns.

How does Lusha integrate with Clay?

Lusha brings localized signal-informed enrichment, lookalike prospecting, and verified contacts to Clay workflows. Reach accounts with the right context. Find more accounts like your best ones. Connect with contacts that would actually respond. It is built on community data, vendor partnerships, and cross-verification, not scraping. Fully GDPR and CCPA compliant.

About Lusha

Lusha is the B2B data intelligence layer that provides revenue teams with "Data you can build on." Lusha provides lookalike discovery, signal-informed outreach, and verified contact and company data that power prospecting, enrichment, and prioritization workflows.

Lusha's data is built through a unique collection and verification method combining multiple sources with continuous real-time validation. Because of this focus on high-quality data intelligence, compliance, and global coverage, Lusha has become the primary choice for teams building enrichment waterfalls in Clay, helping them improve match rates and protect their sender reputation.



With a commitment to innovation and ethical data practices, Lusha provides the compliance and quality that modern GTM teams need to scale.



For more information, visit https://www.lusha.com .

About Clay

Clay is the AI-driven data marketplace and orchestration platform that powers modern go-to-market teams. Clay enables teams to combine 1st- and 3rd-party context from 150+ data providers to enrich with best-in-class accuracy, track intent signals, research with AI agents, and orchestrate workflows across their entire GTM stack.

For more information, visit https://www.clay.com .

Lusha x Clay Partnership

