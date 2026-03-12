Amrize Ltd / Key word(s): Annual Results

Amrize Publishes Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2025



12-March-2026 / 21:15 CET/CEST

CHICAGO/ZUG, March 12, 2026 - Amrize (AMRZ) has published its Annual General Meeting (AGM) Invitation, Proxy Statement and Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2025.

Amrize's Annual General Meeting will take place at the Theater Casino Zug, Artherstrasse 4, 6300 Zug, Switzerland on April 21, 2026 at 09:00 am CEST; doors open at 08:00 am CEST.

The documents, including shareholder voting instructions, are available on Amrize's website at https://investors.amrize.com/ .

