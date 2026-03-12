Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

Annual and Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Revenues of $72.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase $17.0 million, or 31.0%

Operating income of the Advisor-only segment (without consolidation of investment products) was $21.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025

Net income attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation of $5.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025

Assets under management ("AUM") were $9.6 billion as of December 31, 2025

Board of Directors declares a $0.121 per share dividend

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (the "Company" or "HKHC") (OTCQX:HKHC) reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

The Company grew revenues $17.0 million, or 31%, for the year ended December 31, 2025 primarily from increased management fees related to growth at our mutual funds, which grew revenue by 42%, and our ETFs, which grew by 56%. The mutual fund fee growth largely occurred due to higher average AUM at the Paradigm Fund ("WWNPX") during 2025 resulting from 2024's market appreciation in two key holdings of Texas Pacific Land Corporation ("TPL") and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ("GBTC"). Our mutual funds also benefited from the net inflows of nearly $100 million to the Market Opportunity Fund ("KMKNX") and the Small Cap Fund ("KSCOX"). The ETF management fee growth was also due primarily to higher average AUM in 2025, led by our Inflation Beneficiaries ETF ("INFL") with net inflows of $89 million as well as 18% NAV performance in 2025.

The Company's operating expenses were lower in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025. These decreases were principally related to the absence of commissions and other associated costs related to the 2024 incentive fees. During 2024, the Company benefited from incentive fees of $51.7 million earned from private funds due primarily to the increases in TPL and GBTC as previously noted. During 2025, both TPL and GBTC declined in value and incentive fees were generally not achieved at our private funds. However, the Company has reported unearned incentive fees of $22.6 million related to certain private funds holding shares of Miami International Holdings (Ticker: "MIAX"), which completed an initial public offering in 2025. Our incentive fees are unearned while the MIAX shares are restricted for sale. While this value of incentive fees will fluctuate based on the market price of MIAX, we expect incentives fees associated with these private funds, if any, to be resolved and measured during the first quarter of 2026.

The Company experienced unrealized losses on investments of $15.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 in contrast to the $41.3 million of unrealized gains on investments during 2024. This change was primarily the impact of a 22% decline in the fair value of TPL during the 2025 year after its 111% appreciation during 2024. The Company's equity earnings (losses), net and investment and other income (losses) from consolidated investment products were similarly impacted during the year from these factors.

On March 11, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.121 per share, payable on March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 23, 2026.

Conference Call

Murray Stahl, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Herndon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on March 17, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. EDT. You may register for the conference call by clicking on the following link:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6790428136448375131

Thu, Mar 17, 2026 4:15 PM ET

Phone Access: +1 (415) 655-0052 Access Code: 230-724-379

Only online participants can submit questions during the webinar.

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Revenue: Management and advisory fees $ 16,923 $ 18,209 $ 72,388 $ 55,486 Other income and fees 113 34 458 322 Total revenue 17,036 18,243 72,846 55,808 Operating expenses: Compensation and related employee benefits 7,310 17,647 32,028 37,550 Sales, distribution and marketing 3,655 11,212 15,703 19,093 Depreciation and amortization 199 442 1,116 1,816 General and administrative expenses 2,446 2,693 10,174 10,090 Expenses of consolidated investment products 664 668 2,742 2,319 Total operating expenses 14,274 32,662 61,763 70,868 Operating income (loss) 2,762 (14,419 ) 11,083 (15,060 ) Other income (expense): Equity earnings (losses), net (1,323 ) 2,354 (4,866 ) 6,037 Interest and dividends 900 453 2,375 1,714 Other income (expense) (655 ) (128 ) (1,185 ) (2,985 ) Investment and other income (losses) of consolidated investment products, net (201,901 ) 398,266 (17,768 ) 840,735 Interest and dividend income of consolidated investment products 1,976 2,883 8,394 20,377 Unrealized (losses) gains on digital assets, net (3,704 ) 4,192 (796 ) 6,984 Realized gain on investments, net 169 90 2,398 432 Unrealized gain (losses) on investments net (6,820 ) 16,387 (15,554 ) 41,329 Total other income (expense), net (211,358 ) 424,497 (27,002 ) 914,623 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (208,596 ) 410,078 (15,919 ) 899,563 Income tax (expense) benefit 19,379 (33,607 ) 23,219 (104,381 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax (189,217 ) 376,471 7,300 795,182 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax - (224 ) (1,300 ) (371 ) Net income $ (189,217 ) $ 376,247 $ 6,000 $ 794,811 Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 174,748 (300,487 ) (882 ) (702,339 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation $ (14,469 ) $ 75,760 $ 5,118 $ 92,472 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common shares: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (10.15 ) $ 20.20 $ 0.39 $ 43.56 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $ - $ (0.01 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.02 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation $ (0.78 ) $ 4.07 $ 0.27 $ 5.07 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 18,635 18,634 18,635 18,256

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(in thousands)

December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,884 $ 14,446 Fees receivable 6,575 8,344 Investments, at fair value 76,535 91,435 Assets of consolidated investment products Cash and cash equivalents 45,493 44,306 Investments, at fair value 1,708,395 1,746,850 Other assets 9,517 19,247 Other investments 21,032 13,443 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,382 5,105 Property and equipment, net 395 99 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,603 1,728 Due from affiliates 10 27 Digital assets 12,509 13,240 Assets of discontinued operations - 4,364 Intangible assets, net 41,108 42,169 Goodwill 23,373 23,373 Total assets $ 1,996,811 $ 2,028,176 Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 12,149 $ 21,547 Accrued third party distribution expenses 578 6,522 Deferred revenue 66 222 Liabilities of consolidated investment products Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,596 1,486 Other liabilities 735 2,793 Deferred tax liability, net 66,345 95,683 Due to affiliates 7,689 11,597 Liabilities of discontinued operations - 464 Operating lease liability 8,248 7,379 Total liabilities 97,406 147,693 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,560,452 1,540,312 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 20,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock; $0.10 par value, authorized 50,000 shares; issued and outstanding 18,635 shares at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024" 1,864 1,864 Additional paid-in capital 39,243 39,243 Retained earnings 297,846 299,064 Total shareholders' equity 338,953 340,171 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity $ 1,996,811 $ 2,028,176

Additional information about our performance

The Company consolidates certain private funds in order for the consolidated financial statements to conform with generally accepted accounting principles. As a result, the assets and liabilities of the applicable consolidated investment products are presented on the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. Additionally, an amount that represents the Company's clients' interests in these consolidated proprietary funds will be presented as redeemable noncontrolling interests on the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. The investment income (losses), other income (losses) and the expenses of the consolidated investment products will be presented within the Company's consolidated statements of operations. Additionally, an amount that represents the net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests as well as the net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation is presented on the Company's consolidated statement of operations.

Consolidated Investment Products ("CIPs") consist of certain private investment funds which are sponsored by the Company. The Company has no right to the CIPs' assets, other than its direct equity investments in them and investment management and other fees earned from them. The liabilities of the CIPs have no recourse to the Company's assets beyond the level of its direct investment, therefore the Company bears no other risks associated with the CIPs' liabilities.

As indicated in the additional information presented in the tables below, there are several notable presentational differences as a result of the consolidation of the CIPs:

Management and advisory fees, including incentive fees, from CIPs are eliminated from consolidated revenues. Accordingly, our presentation without the CIPs reflects a decline in revenue due to 2024's incentive fee of $51.7 million from our private funds that did not recur in 2025.

The equity in earnings (losses) of private funds primarily results from CIPs that are eliminated from the consolidated presentation as that activity is included within the investment results of the CIPs. Accordingly, our presentation without the CIPs reflects an increased level of equity earnings or losses that present changes in the value of our holdings within the CIPs. During 2025, this activity resulted in losses of equity earnings as a result of unrealized losses across multiple private funds due to changes in the fair value of their underlying assets, which included declines of TPL and GBTC.

Stockholders' equity and net income attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation are not impacted by the consolidation process.

The Statement of Financial Condition without the consolidation of private funds presents lower total assets as a result of excluding the total assets held by the CIPs as well as the associated redeemable noncontrolling interests, which represents our clients' interests in these funds. A portion of the total assets held by private funds continues to relate to economic interests held by Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation, which is reflected in Other Investments in the presentation below. This activity resulted in an equity income/(loss) of ($25.4) million during 2025 as a result of the performance of the CIPs.

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION

Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

(Advisor only: without consolidation of investment products) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Management and advisory fees $ 18,721 $ 69,746 $ 79,961 $ 111,481 Other income and fees 113 34 458 322 Total revenue 18,834 69,780 80,419 111,803 Operating expenses: Compensation and related employee benefits 7,310 17,647 32,028 37,550 Sales, distribution and marketing 3,654 11,212 15,703 19,093 Depreciation and amortization 199 442 1,116 1,816 General and administrative expenses 2,381 2,733 10,174 10,197 Expenses of consolidated investment products - - - - Total operating expenses 13,544 32,034 59,021 68,656 Operating income (loss) 5,290 37,746 21,398 43,147 Other income (expense): Equity income (loss), net (29,026 ) 50,851 (25,437 ) 106,603 Interest and dividends 900 453 2,375 1,714 Other income (expense) (654 ) (128 ) (1,185 ) (2,985 ) Investment and other income (losses) of consolidated investment products, net - - - - Interest and dividend income of consolidated investment products - - - - Unrealized (loss) gain on digital assets, net (3,704 ) 4,192 (796 ) 6,984 Realized gain on investments, net 168 90 2,398 432 Unrealized gain (loss) on investments net (6,821 ) 16,387 (15,554 ) 41,329 Total other income (expense), net (39,137 ) 71,845 (38,199 ) 154,077 Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for income taxes (33,847 ) 109,591 (16,801 ) 197,224 Income tax (expense) benefit 19,378 (33,607 ) 23,219 (104,381 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax (14,469 ) 75,984 6,418 92,843 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax - (224 ) (1,300 ) (371 ) Net income (loss) $ (14,469 ) $ 75,760 $ 5,118 $ 92,472 Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests - - - - Net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation $ (14,469 ) $ 75,760 $ 5,118 $ 92,472 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share: Net income (loss) $ (0.78 ) $ 4.07 $ 0.27 $ 5.07 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 18,635 18,634 18,635 18,256







Year Ended December 31, 2025





Consolidated Company Entities Consolidated Investment Products Eliminations Consolidated Revenue:























Management and advisory fees $ 79,961 $ - $ (7,573 ) $ 72,388 Other income and fees 458 - - 458 Total revenue 80,419 - (7,573 ) 72,846 Operating expenses: Compensation and related employee benefits 32,028 - - 32,028 Sales, distribution and marketing 15,703 - - 15,703 Depreciation and amortization 1,116 - - 1,116 General and administrative expenses 10,174 - - 10,174 Expenses of consolidated investment products - 10,315 (7,573 ) 2,742 Total operating expenses 59,021 10,315 (7,573 ) 61,763 Operating income 21,398 (10,315 ) - 11,083 Other income (expense): Equity earnings (losses), net (25,437 ) - 20,571 (4,866 ) Interest and dividends 2,375 - - 2,375 Other income (expense) (1,185 ) - - (1,185 ) Investment and other income (losses) of consolidated investment products, net - (17,768 ) - (17,768 ) Interest and dividend income of consolidated investment products - 8,394 - 8,394 Unrealized (loss) gain on digital assets, net (796 ) - - (796 ) Realized gain on investments, net 2,398 - - 2,398 Unrealized gain (loss) on investments net (15,554 ) - - (15,554 ) Total other income (expense), net (38,199 ) (9,374 ) 20,571 (27,002 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for income taxes (16,801 ) (19,689 ) 20,571 (15,919 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 23,219 - - 23,219 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax 6,418 (19,689 ) 20,571 7,300 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,300 ) - - (1,300 ) Net income (loss) $ 5,118 $ (19,689 ) $ 20,571 $ 6,000 Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests - 541 (1,423 ) (882 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation $ 5,118 $ (19,148 ) $ 19,148 $ 5,118

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION

Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

(Advisor only: without consolidation of investment products) December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,884 $ 14,446 Fees receivable 8,154 58,720 Investments, at fair value 76,535 91,435 Assets of consolidated investment products Cash and cash equivalents - - Investments, at fair value - - Other assets - - Other Investments 220,065 228,870 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,382 5,105 Property and equipment, net 395 99 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,603 1,729 Due from affiliates 20 34 Digital assets 12,509 13,240 Assets of discontinued operations - 4,345 Intangible assets, net 41,108 42,169 Goodwill 23,373 23,393 Total Assets $ 434,028 $ 483,585 Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 12,149 $ 21,547 Accrued third party distribution expenses 578 6,522 Deferred revenue 66 222 Liabilities of consolidated investment products Accounts payable and accrued expenses - - Management fee payable - - Other liabilities - - Deferred tax liability, net 66,345 95,683 Due to affiliates 7,689 11,597 Liabilities of discontinued operations - 464 Operating lease liability 8,248 7,379 Total Liabilities 95,075 143,414 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests - - Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 20,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock; $0.10 par value, authorized 50,000 shares; issued and outstanding 18,635 shares, net of treasury stock; 1 share at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 1,864 1,864 Additional paid-in capital 39,243 39,243 Retained earnings 297,846 299,064 Total Shareholders' Equity 338,953 340,171 Total Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity $ 434,028 $ 483,585

December 31, 2025 Consolidated Company Entities Consolidated Investment Products Eliminations Consolidated Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,884 $ - $ - $ 36,884 Fees receivable 8,154 - (1,579 ) 6,575 Investments, at fair value 76,535 - - 76,535 Assets of consolidated investment products Cash and cash equivalents - 45,493 - 45,493 Investments, at fair value - 1,708,395 - 1,708,395 Other assets - 9,517 - 9,517 Other investments 220,065 - (199,033 ) 21,032 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,382 6,382 Property and equipment, net 395 395 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,603 8,603 Due from affiliates 20 (10 ) 10 Digital assets 12,509 - - 12,509 Intangible assets, net 41,108 - - 41,108 Goodwill 23,373 - - 23,373 Total assets $ 434,028 $ 1,763,405 $ (200,622 ) $ 1,996,811 Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 12,149 $ - $ - $ 12,149 Accrued third party distribution expenses 578 - - 578 Deferred revenue 66 - - 66 Liabilities of consolidated investment products Accounts payable and accrued expenses - 1,606 (10 ) 1,596 Management fee payable - 1,580 (1,580 ) - Other liabilities - 735 - 735 Deferred tax liability, net 66,345 - - 66,345 Due to affiliates 7,689 - - 7,689 Operating lease liability 8,248 - - 8,248 Total liabilities 95,075 3,921 (1,590 ) 97,406 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests - 1,599,587 (39,135 ) 1,560,452 Equity interests 338,953 159,897 (159,897 ) 338,953 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity $ 434,028 $ 1,763,405 $ (200,622 ) $ 1,996,811

Non-GAAP Measures

In discussing financial results, the Company presented tables without the consolidation of certain private funds which is not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). We use this non-GAAP financial measure internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including evaluating our overall performance and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We believe presenting this non-GAAP financial measure provides additional information to facilitate comparison of our historical operating costs and their trends, and provides additional transparency on how we evaluate our financial condition and results of operations. We also believe presenting this measure allows investors to view our financial condition and results of operations using the same measure that we use in evaluating our performance and trends.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "assumptions," "target," "guidance," "strategy," "outlook," "plans," "projection," "may," "will," "would," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe", "potential," or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements convey our expectations, intentions, or forecasts about future events, circumstances, or results. All forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which may change over time and many of which are beyond our control. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction or guarantee about the future. Actual future objectives, strategies, plans, prospects, performance, conditions, or results may differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statement. Some of the factors that may cause actual results or other future events or circumstances to differ from those in forward-looking statements are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf speaks only as of the date that it was made. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events, circumstances, or results that arise after the date that the statement was made, except as required by applicable securities laws. You, however, should consult further disclosures (including disclosures of a forward-looking nature) that we may make in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (OTCQX:HKHC) offers investment advisory services through its subsidiary Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC ("HKAM"), a registered investment adviser. HKAM provides independent proprietary research and investment advisory services for mainly long-only and alternative value-based investing strategies. The firm's offices are located in New York City, White Plains, New York, Greenwich, Connecticut and Summit, New Jersey. For more information, please visit http://www.hkholdingco.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@hkholdingco.com

