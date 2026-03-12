Anzeige
Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

Annual and Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Revenues of $72.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase $17.0 million, or 31.0%

  • Operating income of the Advisor-only segment (without consolidation of investment products) was $21.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025

  • Net income attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation of $5.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025

  • Assets under management ("AUM") were $9.6 billion as of December 31, 2025

  • Board of Directors declares a $0.121 per share dividend

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (the "Company" or "HKHC") (OTCQX:HKHC) reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

The Company grew revenues $17.0 million, or 31%, for the year ended December 31, 2025 primarily from increased management fees related to growth at our mutual funds, which grew revenue by 42%, and our ETFs, which grew by 56%. The mutual fund fee growth largely occurred due to higher average AUM at the Paradigm Fund ("WWNPX") during 2025 resulting from 2024's market appreciation in two key holdings of Texas Pacific Land Corporation ("TPL") and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ("GBTC"). Our mutual funds also benefited from the net inflows of nearly $100 million to the Market Opportunity Fund ("KMKNX") and the Small Cap Fund ("KSCOX"). The ETF management fee growth was also due primarily to higher average AUM in 2025, led by our Inflation Beneficiaries ETF ("INFL") with net inflows of $89 million as well as 18% NAV performance in 2025.

The Company's operating expenses were lower in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025. These decreases were principally related to the absence of commissions and other associated costs related to the 2024 incentive fees. During 2024, the Company benefited from incentive fees of $51.7 million earned from private funds due primarily to the increases in TPL and GBTC as previously noted. During 2025, both TPL and GBTC declined in value and incentive fees were generally not achieved at our private funds. However, the Company has reported unearned incentive fees of $22.6 million related to certain private funds holding shares of Miami International Holdings (Ticker: "MIAX"), which completed an initial public offering in 2025. Our incentive fees are unearned while the MIAX shares are restricted for sale. While this value of incentive fees will fluctuate based on the market price of MIAX, we expect incentives fees associated with these private funds, if any, to be resolved and measured during the first quarter of 2026.

The Company experienced unrealized losses on investments of $15.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 in contrast to the $41.3 million of unrealized gains on investments during 2024. This change was primarily the impact of a 22% decline in the fair value of TPL during the 2025 year after its 111% appreciation during 2024. The Company's equity earnings (losses), net and investment and other income (losses) from consolidated investment products were similarly impacted during the year from these factors.

On March 11, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.121 per share, payable on March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 23, 2026.

Conference Call

Murray Stahl, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Herndon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on March 17, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. EDT. You may register for the conference call by clicking on the following link:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6790428136448375131

Thu, Mar 17, 2026 4:15 PM ET

Phone Access: +1 (415) 655-0052 Access Code: 230-724-379
Only online participants can submit questions during the webinar.

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

Revenue:

Management and advisory fees

$

16,923

$

18,209

$

72,388

$

55,486

Other income and fees

113

34

458

322

Total revenue

17,036

18,243

72,846

55,808

Operating expenses:

Compensation and related employee benefits

7,310

17,647

32,028

37,550

Sales, distribution and marketing

3,655

11,212

15,703

19,093

Depreciation and amortization

199

442

1,116

1,816

General and administrative expenses

2,446

2,693

10,174

10,090

Expenses of consolidated investment products

664

668

2,742

2,319

Total operating expenses

14,274

32,662

61,763

70,868

Operating income (loss)

2,762

(14,419

)

11,083

(15,060

)

Other income (expense):

Equity earnings (losses), net

(1,323

)

2,354

(4,866

)

6,037

Interest and dividends

900

453

2,375

1,714

Other income (expense)

(655

)

(128

)

(1,185

)

(2,985

)

Investment and other income (losses) of consolidated investment products, net

(201,901

)

398,266

(17,768

)

840,735

Interest and dividend income of consolidated investment products

1,976

2,883

8,394

20,377

Unrealized (losses) gains on digital assets, net

(3,704

)

4,192

(796

)

6,984

Realized gain on investments, net

169

90

2,398

432

Unrealized gain (losses) on investments net

(6,820

)

16,387

(15,554

)

41,329

Total other income (expense), net

(211,358

)

424,497

(27,002

)

914,623

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(208,596

)

410,078

(15,919

)

899,563

Income tax (expense) benefit

19,379

(33,607

)

23,219

(104,381

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

(189,217

)

376,471

7,300

795,182

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

(224

)

(1,300

)

(371

)

Net income

$

(189,217

)

$

376,247

$

6,000

$

794,811

Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

174,748

(300,487

)

(882

)

(702,339

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

$

(14,469

)

$

75,760

$

5,118

$

92,472

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common shares:

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(10.15

)

$

20.20

$

0.39

$

43.56

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

$

-

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.02

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

$

(0.78

)

$

4.07

$

0.27

$

5.07

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

18,635

18,634

18,635

18,256

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(in thousands)

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

36,884

$

14,446

Fees receivable

6,575

8,344

Investments, at fair value

76,535

91,435

Assets of consolidated investment products

Cash and cash equivalents

45,493

44,306

Investments, at fair value

1,708,395

1,746,850

Other assets

9,517

19,247

Other investments

21,032

13,443

Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,382

5,105

Property and equipment, net

395

99

Prepaid expenses and other assets

8,603

1,728

Due from affiliates

10

27

Digital assets

12,509

13,240

Assets of discontinued operations

-

4,364

Intangible assets, net

41,108

42,169

Goodwill

23,373

23,373

Total assets

$

1,996,811

$

2,028,176

Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

$

12,149

$

21,547

Accrued third party distribution expenses

578

6,522

Deferred revenue

66

222

Liabilities of consolidated investment products

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,596

1,486

Other liabilities

735

2,793

Deferred tax liability, net

66,345

95,683

Due to affiliates

7,689

11,597

Liabilities of discontinued operations

-

464

Operating lease liability

8,248

7,379

Total liabilities

97,406

147,693

Commitments and contingencies

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

1,560,452

1,540,312

Shareholders' equity

Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 20,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock; $0.10 par value, authorized 50,000 shares; issued and outstanding 18,635 shares at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024"

1,864

1,864

Additional paid-in capital

39,243

39,243

Retained earnings

297,846

299,064

Total shareholders' equity

338,953

340,171

Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity

$

1,996,811

$

2,028,176

Additional information about our performance

The Company consolidates certain private funds in order for the consolidated financial statements to conform with generally accepted accounting principles. As a result, the assets and liabilities of the applicable consolidated investment products are presented on the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. Additionally, an amount that represents the Company's clients' interests in these consolidated proprietary funds will be presented as redeemable noncontrolling interests on the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. The investment income (losses), other income (losses) and the expenses of the consolidated investment products will be presented within the Company's consolidated statements of operations. Additionally, an amount that represents the net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests as well as the net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation is presented on the Company's consolidated statement of operations.

Consolidated Investment Products ("CIPs") consist of certain private investment funds which are sponsored by the Company. The Company has no right to the CIPs' assets, other than its direct equity investments in them and investment management and other fees earned from them. The liabilities of the CIPs have no recourse to the Company's assets beyond the level of its direct investment, therefore the Company bears no other risks associated with the CIPs' liabilities.

As indicated in the additional information presented in the tables below, there are several notable presentational differences as a result of the consolidation of the CIPs:

  • Management and advisory fees, including incentive fees, from CIPs are eliminated from consolidated revenues. Accordingly, our presentation without the CIPs reflects a decline in revenue due to 2024's incentive fee of $51.7 million from our private funds that did not recur in 2025.

  • The equity in earnings (losses) of private funds primarily results from CIPs that are eliminated from the consolidated presentation as that activity is included within the investment results of the CIPs. Accordingly, our presentation without the CIPs reflects an increased level of equity earnings or losses that present changes in the value of our holdings within the CIPs. During 2025, this activity resulted in losses of equity earnings as a result of unrealized losses across multiple private funds due to changes in the fair value of their underlying assets, which included declines of TPL and GBTC.

  • Stockholders' equity and net income attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation are not impacted by the consolidation process.

  • The Statement of Financial Condition without the consolidation of private funds presents lower total assets as a result of excluding the total assets held by the CIPs as well as the associated redeemable noncontrolling interests, which represents our clients' interests in these funds. A portion of the total assets held by private funds continues to relate to economic interests held by Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation, which is reflected in Other Investments in the presentation below. This activity resulted in an equity income/(loss) of ($25.4) million during 2025 as a result of the performance of the CIPs.

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION
Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

(Advisor only: without consolidation of investment products)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue:

Management and advisory fees

$

18,721

$

69,746

$

79,961

$

111,481

Other income and fees

113

34

458

322

Total revenue

18,834

69,780

80,419

111,803

Operating expenses:

Compensation and related employee benefits

7,310

17,647

32,028

37,550

Sales, distribution and marketing

3,654

11,212

15,703

19,093

Depreciation and amortization

199

442

1,116

1,816

General and administrative expenses

2,381

2,733

10,174

10,197

Expenses of consolidated investment products

-

-

-

-

Total operating expenses

13,544

32,034

59,021

68,656

Operating income (loss)

5,290

37,746

21,398

43,147

Other income (expense):

Equity income (loss), net

(29,026

)

50,851

(25,437

)

106,603

Interest and dividends

900

453

2,375

1,714

Other income (expense)

(654

)

(128

)

(1,185

)

(2,985

)

Investment and other income (losses) of consolidated investment products, net

-

-

-

-

Interest and dividend income of consolidated investment products

-

-

-

-

Unrealized (loss) gain on digital assets, net

(3,704

)

4,192

(796

)

6,984

Realized gain on investments, net

168

90

2,398

432

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments net

(6,821

)

16,387

(15,554

)

41,329

Total other income (expense), net

(39,137

)

71,845

(38,199

)

154,077

Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for income taxes

(33,847

)

109,591

(16,801

)

197,224

Income tax (expense) benefit

19,378

(33,607

)

23,219

(104,381

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

(14,469

)

75,984

6,418

92,843

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

(224

)

(1,300

)

(371

)

Net income (loss)

$

(14,469

)

$

75,760

$

5,118

$

92,472

Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

-

-

-

-

Net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

$

(14,469

)

$

75,760

$

5,118

$

92,472

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share:

Net income (loss)

$

(0.78

)

$

4.07

$

0.27

$

5.07

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

18,635

18,634

18,635

18,256




Year Ended December 31, 2025




Consolidated Company Entities

Consolidated Investment Products

Eliminations

Consolidated

Revenue:













Management and advisory fees

$

79,961

$

-

$

(7,573

)

$

72,388

Other income and fees

458

-

-

458

Total revenue

80,419

-

(7,573

)

72,846

Operating expenses:

Compensation and related employee benefits

32,028

-

-

32,028

Sales, distribution and marketing

15,703

-

-

15,703

Depreciation and amortization

1,116

-

-

1,116

General and administrative expenses

10,174

-

-

10,174

Expenses of consolidated investment products

-

10,315

(7,573

)

2,742

Total operating expenses

59,021

10,315

(7,573

)

61,763

Operating income

21,398

(10,315

)

-

11,083

Other income (expense):

Equity earnings (losses), net

(25,437

)

-

20,571

(4,866

)

Interest and dividends

2,375

-

-

2,375

Other income (expense)

(1,185

)

-

-

(1,185

)

Investment and other income (losses) of consolidated investment products, net

-

(17,768

)

-

(17,768

)

Interest and dividend income of consolidated investment products

-

8,394

-

8,394

Unrealized (loss) gain on digital assets, net

(796

)

-

-

(796

)

Realized gain on investments, net

2,398

-

-

2,398

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments net

(15,554

)

-

-

(15,554

)

Total other income (expense), net

(38,199

)

(9,374

)

20,571

(27,002

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for income taxes

(16,801

)

(19,689

)

20,571

(15,919

)

Income tax (expense) benefit

23,219

-

-

23,219

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

6,418

(19,689

)

20,571

7,300

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(1,300

)

-

-

(1,300

)

Net income (loss)

$

5,118

$

(19,689

)

$

20,571

$

6,000

Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

-

541

(1,423

)

(882

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

$

5,118

$

(19,148

)

$

19,148

$

5,118

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION
Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

(Advisor only: without consolidation of investment products)

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

36,884

$

14,446

Fees receivable

8,154

58,720

Investments, at fair value

76,535

91,435

Assets of consolidated investment products

Cash and cash equivalents

-

-

Investments, at fair value

-

-

Other assets

-

-

Other Investments

220,065

228,870

Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,382

5,105

Property and equipment, net

395

99

Prepaid expenses and other assets

8,603

1,729

Due from affiliates

20

34

Digital assets

12,509

13,240

Assets of discontinued operations

-

4,345

Intangible assets, net

41,108

42,169

Goodwill

23,373

23,393

Total Assets

$

434,028

$

483,585

Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

$

12,149

$

21,547

Accrued third party distribution expenses

578

6,522

Deferred revenue

66

222

Liabilities of consolidated investment products

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

-

-

Management fee payable

-

-

Other liabilities

-

-

Deferred tax liability, net

66,345

95,683

Due to affiliates

7,689

11,597

Liabilities of discontinued operations

-

464

Operating lease liability

8,248

7,379

Total Liabilities

95,075

143,414

Commitments and contingencies

Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

-

-

Shareholders' Equity

Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 20,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock; $0.10 par value, authorized 50,000 shares; issued and outstanding 18,635 shares, net of treasury stock; 1 share at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively

1,864

1,864

Additional paid-in capital

39,243

39,243

Retained earnings

297,846

299,064

Total Shareholders' Equity

338,953

340,171

Total Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity

$

434,028

$

483,585

December 31, 2025

Consolidated Company Entities

Consolidated Investment Products

Eliminations

Consolidated

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

36,884

$

-

$

-

$

36,884

Fees receivable

8,154

-

(1,579

)

6,575

Investments, at fair value

76,535

-

-

76,535

Assets of consolidated investment products

Cash and cash equivalents

-

45,493

-

45,493

Investments, at fair value

-

1,708,395

-

1,708,395

Other assets

-

9,517

-

9,517

Other investments

220,065

-

(199,033

)

21,032

Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,382

6,382

Property and equipment, net

395

395

Prepaid expenses and other assets

8,603

8,603

Due from affiliates

20

(10

)

10

Digital assets

12,509

-

-

12,509

Intangible assets, net

41,108

-

-

41,108

Goodwill

23,373

-

-

23,373

Total assets

$

434,028

$

1,763,405

$

(200,622

)

$

1,996,811

Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

$

12,149

$

-

$

-

$

12,149

Accrued third party distribution expenses

578

-

-

578

Deferred revenue

66

-

-

66

Liabilities of consolidated investment products

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

-

1,606

(10

)

1,596

Management fee payable

-

1,580

(1,580

)

-

Other liabilities

-

735

-

735

Deferred tax liability, net

66,345

-

-

66,345

Due to affiliates

7,689

-

-

7,689

Operating lease liability

8,248

-

-

8,248

Total liabilities

95,075

3,921

(1,590

)

97,406

Commitments and contingencies

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

-

1,599,587

(39,135

)

1,560,452

Equity interests

338,953

159,897

(159,897

)

338,953

Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity

$

434,028

$

1,763,405

$

(200,622

)

$

1,996,811

Non-GAAP Measures

In discussing financial results, the Company presented tables without the consolidation of certain private funds which is not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). We use this non-GAAP financial measure internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including evaluating our overall performance and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We believe presenting this non-GAAP financial measure provides additional information to facilitate comparison of our historical operating costs and their trends, and provides additional transparency on how we evaluate our financial condition and results of operations. We also believe presenting this measure allows investors to view our financial condition and results of operations using the same measure that we use in evaluating our performance and trends.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "assumptions," "target," "guidance," "strategy," "outlook," "plans," "projection," "may," "will," "would," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe", "potential," or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements convey our expectations, intentions, or forecasts about future events, circumstances, or results. All forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which may change over time and many of which are beyond our control. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction or guarantee about the future. Actual future objectives, strategies, plans, prospects, performance, conditions, or results may differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statement. Some of the factors that may cause actual results or other future events or circumstances to differ from those in forward-looking statements are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf speaks only as of the date that it was made. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events, circumstances, or results that arise after the date that the statement was made, except as required by applicable securities laws. You, however, should consult further disclosures (including disclosures of a forward-looking nature) that we may make in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (OTCQX:HKHC) offers investment advisory services through its subsidiary Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC ("HKAM"), a registered investment adviser. HKAM provides independent proprietary research and investment advisory services for mainly long-only and alternative value-based investing strategies. The firm's offices are located in New York City, White Plains, New York, Greenwich, Connecticut and Summit, New Jersey. For more information, please visit http://www.hkholdingco.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@hkholdingco.com

SOURCE: Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/horizon-kinetics-holding-corporation-reports-fourth-quarter-and-annu-1146698

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
