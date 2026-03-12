Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Further to its press release dated March 5, 2026, Finda Telecoms Oy (the "Company"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Finda Oy, announced that it exercises control or direction directly or indirectly over the Class A shares (the "Class A Shares") of Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A) (the "Reporting Issuer"). The details of the Company's ownership in the Reporting Issuer are as follows:

As at to March 5, 2026, the Company had control or direction of 7,534,398 Class A Shares of the Reporting Issuer, representing approximately 10.166% of the outstanding Class A Shares of the Reporting Issuer.

Between March 9, 2026 and March 12, 2026, the Company acquired an aggregate of 1,782,900 Class A Shares of the Reporting Issuer at an average price of CAD $23.606 per Class A Share, which represents an additional 2.406% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares of the Reporting Issuer.

Following the transactions up to and including March 12, 2026, the Company controls directly or indirectly an aggregate of 9,317,298 Class A Shares of the Reporting Issuer, representing approximately 12.572% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares of the Reporting Issuer. The Class A Shares are held by Finda Telecoms Oy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Finda Oy.

The above transactions occurred under acquisitions on the TSX market.

The Class A Shares of the Reporting Issuer are held for investment purposes. The Company may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of securities of the Reporting Issuer, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

