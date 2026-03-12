Bedford, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) ("Sylla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has exercised its option to acquire a 100% interest in the Niaouleni West and Samaya South properties at its Niaouleni Gold Project by making the final cash payments. In addition to the earlier exercise of the Deguefarakole option agreement, the Company has now exercised three of the four option agreements that comprise the 17,200-hectare Niaouleni Gold Project. The Company has until August 31, 2026, to complete the option payments to acquire the 2,100-hectare Sananfara property.

Regan Isenor, President and CEO of Sylla, commented, "Exercising the Niaouleni West and Samaya South option agreements marks an important milestone for Sylla Gold, as it consolidates 100% ownership of these highly prospective properties within our broader Niaouleni land package. By exercising these options agreements, we've strengthened the strategic footprint of the project and positioned the Company to systematically unlock the potential of the Niaouleni gold system."

The Niaouleni Gold Project is located within the emerging Sanankoro-Kobada-Niaouleni Gold Corridor. The Company's exploration work to date has been completed within its 9,200-hectare Deguefarakole licence area (Figure 1). The Company completed 76 reverse circulation drill holes during its maiden drill program conducted between August 2022 and March 2023, encountering anomalous gold grades over significant widths in 66 of 76 RC holes drilled on the property (see Sylla press releases dated August 29, 2022, September 13, 2022, and April 12, 2023). Drilling was mainly focused around the Niaouleni South Prospect. The Company's drilling activities extended the strike length at Niaouleni South to 700 m and remains open to the north, south and at depth. The Niaouleni South prospect sits approximately 6 km along strike from Toubani Resources Kobada gold deposit.

Niaouleni West

Niaouleni West represents one of the most compelling exploration opportunities within the highly prospective Niaouleni-Kobada-Sanankoro gold corridor. Positioned directly along the extension of the significant shear zone that hosts Toubani Resource's Kobada gold deposit and the Company's Niaouleni South discovery zone at Dequefarakole. The Niaouleni West property has already returned high-grade gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies and contains extensive artisanal gold workings that align precisely with the interpreted structural trend of the corridor. These results highlight a large, underexplored target area where gold mineralization appears structurally controlled along the same deformation system responsible for nearby discoveries. With strong geochemical signatures, favourable geology, and a strategic location within one of West Africa's most active gold belts, Niaouleni West offers significant discovery potential and scalability of the Niaouleni Gold Project.

Samaya South

Samaya South, located approximately 3.5 kilometers west of Toubani's Kobada gold deposit, represents a prospective exploration target within the broader Niaouleni land package. The area has been the focus of extensive historical soil and termite mound geochemical sampling, which has outlined a number of anomalous gold trends coincident with favourable structural and lithological features interpreted to be part of the same regional shear system that hosts nearby deposits. Importantly, the presence of surface artisanal gold workings across the target area provides further evidence of near-surface mineralization and highlights the strong prospectivity of the zone. These encouraging indicators position Samaya South as a priority target for follow-up exploration, including detailed geochemical surveys and subsequent RC drilling.





The renewal, transfer and issuances of the Company's exploration licences are conditional upon approval by the Malian government. Touba Mining Jr. SARL, the optionor of the Niaouleni West, Samaya South and Sananfara properties waived the exploration expenditure requirements in each of the applicable option agreements.

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Gregory Isenor, P.Geo., Director of Sylla Gold Corp. who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

