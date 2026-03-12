Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026
Dieser 37-Mio.-€-Goldentwickler sitzt auf einem möglichen $2-Milliarden-Projekt!!
WKN: A3EKSZ | ISIN: CA68237C1059
Tradegate
12.03.26 | 21:35
0,376 Euro
-1,05 % -0,004
ACCESS Newswire
12.03.2026 22:02 Uhr
Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations Announces Closing of Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States wire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ)(OTCQB:ONNVF) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced (see the announcement news release dated January 23, 2026 and the news release announcing the amendment to non-brokered private placement dated February 12, 2026) non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), issuing1,870,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.65 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,215,500. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.75 for a period of three (3) years, such date being March 12, 2029.

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes, including in pursuit of the Company's operational, research and development, and investor relations objectives.

The Company has also issued 18,700 Shares ("AdministrativeShares") of the Company to an arm's-length third party, in consideration for administrative services rendered in connection with the Private Placement.

Pursuant to applicable securities laws, all securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

ON BEHALF OF ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED,

"Thomas O'Shaughnessy"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact: Thomas O'Shaughnessy, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: + 1 888 261 8055
investors@oncoinnovations.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking statements, including the anticipated use of funds, the exercise of the Warrants, as well as to the Company's business and plans generally, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "potential", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property rights, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, capital market conditions, the Company's ability to achieve its business objectives, the receipt of requisite regulatory approvals, risks associated with the business of the Company and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Onco-Innovations Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/onco-innovations-announces-closing-of-private-placement-1146929

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
