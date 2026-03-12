Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Digicann Ventures Ltd. (CSE: DCNN.X) ("Digicann" or the "Company"), a company focused on opportunities within and outside of the cannabis industry, announces that it has entered into an agreement with holders of the Company's 10.00% Senior Unsecured Convertible Debentures (the "Debentures") to amend the Debentures to extend the maturity date for an additional twelve months from March 12, 2026 to March 12, 2027.

The Company has satisfied the aggregate accrued interest on the Debentures that is due on March 12, 2026 by the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company on a pro rata basis to the holders of the Debentures. As a result, the total number of common shares issued and outstanding is 24,055,294.

The Shares will be issued in reliance on available prospectus exemptions under applicable securities legislation and are not subject to any statutory hold period or the hold period policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

On March 11, 2025, the Company announced an agreement to amend the Debentures to extend the maturity date for an additional twelve months from March 12, 2025 to March 12, 2026.

About Digicann Ventures Inc.

Digicann Ventures Inc. is a company focused on opportunities within and outside of the cannabis industry. For more information about Digicann Ventures Inc., please visit www.digicann.io and its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Digicann Ventures Inc. described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

