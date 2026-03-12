NOTE: All finances in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF) (FSE: 2NZ) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Alford Drilling has completed the first round of the Phase II drill program at the Sunnyside Property in Southern Arizona. A total of 6,000 feet was completed in six holes utilizing two drill platforms over the 20-day shift. Five of the six planned holes reached planned target depths, except for hole SUN26-004R that encountered a strong clay zone and was terminated at 80 feet. Please see Table 1 below.

"The initial Phase II holes have tested the near surface copper mineralization identified by ASARCO's "BB and TM" hole drill programs completed in the 1990s," said Barksdale CEO William Wulftange. "Drill chip logging noted the presence of chalcopyrite, covellite and chalcocite in altered feldspar porphyry within all four drill holes logged to date."

Table 1. Drill Hole Data from Round One Phase II Program

Drill Hole Easting

Metres Northing Metres Elevation Metres Elevation

Feet Azimuth Dip Target Depth Metres Total Depth Feet SUN26-001R 524218 3481151 1574 5164 0 -90 457 1500 SUN26-002R 524218 3481151 1574 5164 90 -65 450 1300 SUN26-003R 524218 3481151 1574 5164 40 -55 300 1000 SUN26-004R 524218 3481151 1574 5164 315 -55 24 80 SUN26-005R 524795 3481305 1534 5031 315 -45 244 800 SUN26-006R 524795 3481305 1534 5031 220 -45 402 1320

A total of 823 samples were sent to Skyline Assayers Inc. of Tucson, Arizona, for gold fire assay and multielement ICP analysis. All samples were maintained in the Company's secure area prior to shipment; custody was transferred to Skyline at site and then transported by Skyline direct to the laboratory in Tucson.

QAQC Program

Barksdale's QA/QC program for drill samples involves insertion of certified reference material (CRM's) prepared from similar deposit type material and purchased from an industry supplier into the sample stream, collection of a drill duplicate sample for assay and insertion of known sterile or "blank" material to be assayed. The total program adds up to 6% of additional samples to the assay program.

Additional Funding Information

The $950,000 Private Placement funding terms announced in the Company's March 10, 2026, news release replace and supersede terms announced in the $930,000 Private Placement news release dated February 11, 2026.

Qualified Person

Alan A. Roberts, CPG, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release. He is Vice President of Exploration of Barksdale

