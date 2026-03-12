Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Capitol Manufacturing today announced the launch of its innovative line of shipping container pools, offering homeowners an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to traditional swimming pools.

Built from repurposed steel containers, the pools combine durability, modern design, and rapid installation, making them an ideal solution for residential and commercial properties.

The company's container pools are designed to provide:

- ready in days instead of weeks Sustainable construction - built from repurposed shipping containers

- sleek glass panels, lighting, and customizable finishes Durability - engineered to withstand extreme weather conditions

Each pool is fully pre-fabricated and delivered ready for installation, significantly reducing construction time and disruption. Customers can choose from multiple sizes, integrated filtration systems, LED lighting, and optional glass viewing panels.

Capitol Manufacturing offers shipping container pools in three different lengths-20 feet, 30 feet, and 40 feet-with pools that can be built up to 12 feet wide and up to 8 feet deep to accommodate a variety of residential and commercial spaces.

"Our goal is to make high-quality swimming pools more accessible," said a spokesperson for Capitol Manufacturing. "Container pools provide a unique blend of sustainability, style, and convenience."

For more information, visit www.capitolmanufacturing.com.

About Capitol Manufacturing

Capitol Manufacturing designs premium shipping container swimming pools that bring modern luxury to backyard living. Each pool is engineered for durability and style, with customizable features including glass panels, LED lighting, and integrated filtration systems. With fast installation and innovative design, Capitol Manufacturing delivers high-quality pool solutions for homeowners, resorts, and commercial properties.

