KBRA releases a recap of the DealCatalyst Fund Finance Europe Conference held at The Landmark Hotel in London on 11 March 2026. KBRA participated as a patron sponsor of the event. The event had nearly 500 registrants, attracting market participants including investors, fund managers, bankers, lawyers, and credit rating agencies.

Speakers pointed to continued product innovation, further lender consolidation, and broader participation from nontraditional capital providers. Europe was generally viewed as following developments in the US, albeit with additional regulatory complexity and currency considerations. While panellists acknowledged concerns regarding rising defaults and valuation discipline, the overall tone remained cautiously optimistic. Default levels in private credit are still viewed as relatively low, the market continues to demonstrate resilience, and the current environment offers borrowers more flexibility than in prior years.

