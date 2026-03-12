Anzeige
Eatsbueno Announces Integrated AI-Driven Corporate Wellness Platform Designed for Global Enterprise Performance

HOUSTON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eatsbueno announced the continued development of its integrated AI-driven corporate wellness platform, positioning the U.S.-based company at the intersection of technology, human behavior, and international strategy. As organizations worldwide rethink productivity models, Eatsbueno is structuring AI-powered wellbeing as a foundational layer of corporate infrastructure rather than a peripheral benefit.

Eatsbueno

Emerging within a global performance transformation cycle, Eatsbueno integrates artificial intelligence, behavioral architecture, and cross-cultural intelligence into a unified system designed to convert employee wellbeing into measurable organizational advantage. The company advances a model in which human capacity and data intelligence operate within aligned enterprise frameworks.

Angie Bueno, Founder and CEO, defines the strategic direction of Eatsbueno, integrating her background in International Relations, Precision Nutrition, and applied AI studies into a product vision centered on longevity, cultural adaptability, and enterprise scalability. Her leadership positions wellbeing not as a benefit, but as structured performance infrastructure embedded within corporate systems.

Co-Founder Olgu Cilfaoglu "Loom" architects the company's behavioral foundation through a systems-driven philosophy rooted in environment design. His work focuses on engineering structured digital ecosystems that transform intention into sustained action at scale. Rather than relying on motivation, his approach reframes wellness as architecture-where properly designed environments naturally reinforce consistent performance and decision-making.

Gabriel Jiménez Vargas leads business development and international expansion, leveraging his unique expertise to structure institutional partnerships and cross-border growth strategies that position the U.S. based company within global markets. Together, the founders align product ntelligence, behavioral systems, and commercial strategy into a cohesive enterprise model.

Through AI-enabled onboarding, nutritional intelligence, predictive analytics, and community-driven engagement frameworks, Eatsbueno converts daily behavioral inputs into executive-level insight. The platform aligns technology, education, and cultural reinforcement within a cohesive system designed for institutional adaptability. Built for globally distributed teams, Eatsbueno advances corporate wellbeing as a measurable and strategic component of modern enterprise performance.

Media Contact:

Houston, Texas
Eatsbueno
Media Relations
contact@eatsbueno.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2933012/Eatsbueno.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eatsbueno-announces-integrated-ai-driven-corporate-wellness-platform-designed-for-global-enterprise-performance-302712893.html

