Global gaming peripherals brand DAREU today announced that it will officially launch on TikTok Shop US in March 2026, marking a major milestone in the brand's international expansion and its evolution toward content-driven commerce.

The move brings DAREU's performance-focused gaming keyboards and mice to one of the fastest-growing social commerce platforms in the United States, enabling closer engagement with younger gamers through short-form video, live streaming, and creator-led storytelling.

Nearly 20 Years of Gaming Peripheral Expertise

With nearly two decades of experience in the gaming peripherals industry since its founding in 2006, DAREU has built a global reputation for combining competitive performance with bold, expressive design. The brand has consistently focused on gaming-first engineering-developing products that meet the demands of esports players while remaining accessible to a wider gaming audience.

Today, DAREU products are available in more than 40 countries and regions, with strong performance across Amazon and leading Southeast Asian e-commerce platforms, laying a solid foundation for its entry into the U.S. TikTok Shop ecosystem.

Entering TikTok Shop US: Where Content Meets Commerce

DAREU's TikTok Shop US launch reflects a strategic shift toward content-led retail, where discovery, education, and purchasing happen in a single, seamless experience. On TikTok Shop, consumers will be able to explore products through creator videos, live demonstrations, and interactive content-transforming traditional product listings into engaging digital experiences.

"The U.S. is one of the most influential markets for gaming culture and content creation," said Ferris Law, Global Brand Director, North America. "TikTok Shop allows us to present our products in a more dynamic and authentic way, showing not just specifications, but how our keyboards and mice perform in real gaming environments."

March Launch: Flagship Products for U.S. Gamers

For its TikTok Shop US debut, DAREU will introduce a curated lineup of flagship products, each designed to address different gaming preferences and playstyles:

COOL 68 Magnetic Switch Keyboard

A compact, competition-grade keyboard built for speed and precision. Featuring magnetic switch technology, a refined Gasket structure, and ultra-fast polling support, COOL 68 is designed for gamers who demand rapid response and fine-tuned control in a streamlined layout.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

A950GM Wireless Gaming Mouse

Designed to deliver a strong balance of performance and value, the A950GM combines a high-precision sensor, lightweight construction, and tri-mode connectivity. It is built to transition seamlessly between competitive gaming and everyday productivity.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

ULTRA 07 Customizable Gaming Mouse

A design-forward performance mouse built around modular customization. Adjustable structure and high-end internal components allow players to tailor grip, feel, and performance to match their individual playstyle.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Looking Ahead

Following its TikTok Shop US launch, DAREU plans to further invest in localized content strategies, creator partnerships, and global esports engagement-continuing to bring high-performance, personality-driven gaming peripherals to players worldwide.

About DAREU

Founded in 2006, DAREU is a global gaming peripherals brand dedicated to delivering high-performance keyboards, mice, and accessories with distinctive design. Backed by strong R&D capabilities, integrated manufacturing, and deep esports involvement, DAREU products are trusted by gamers across more than 40 countries and regions worldwide.

Website: www.dareu.com

Shop on TikTok: Search "DAREU USA SHOP"

